P.E.I. chef warns about scam video ‘deepfake’ advertisement circulating on Facebook

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 25, 2024 2:04 pm.

Last Updated April 25, 2024 2:12 pm.

A Prince Edward Island chef and TV host is warning people about a fake video advertisement that features him offering hundreds of dollars worth of cookware for free — in return for credit card details. 

Michael Smith says there is a “deepfake” video ad of him on Facebook asking people for their credit card info in exchange for a free Le Creuset set worth $500.

The term deepfake refers to the use of artificial intelligence to create video, images or audio that can realistically replicate someone’s voice, appearance or movement.

Smith, a former Food Network Canada chef who co-owns The Inn at Bay Fortune, says he’s angry that Facebook has not taken down the ad despite repeated requests for it to be removed from both him and Le Creuset.

The chef says it’s unacceptable that Facebook appears to be getting paid to run an advertisement potentially scamming Canadians.

Smith says it’s not the first time in his career his name or picture has been used against his wishes to promote something, but he’s never seen anything like this.

“Some people are falling for it. My mother-in-law got all the way through to the point where it was time to put in her credit card, and that’s my own mother-in-law,” Smith says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh

Independent MPP Sarah Jama has been asked to leave the Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh on Thursday. Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of the traditional Palestinian scarves...

4m ago

Legendary hockey broadcaster Bob Cole dies at 90
Legendary hockey broadcaster Bob Cole dies at 90

Bob Cole, a welcome voice for Canadian hockey fans for a half-century, has died at the age of 90. Born June 24, 1933, the St. John's native provided a distinctive soundtrack to Canada's game. He was...

29m ago

Ontario couple kept news of $70M lottery win from family for months
Ontario couple kept news of $70M lottery win from family for months

An Ontario couple who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw kept the news a secret for months before revealing it to their extended family. Doug and Enid of Lakefield, Ont. won the lottery money from...

3h ago

Man dies after being pushed from balcony in Toronto, suspects sought: police
Man dies after being pushed from balcony in Toronto, suspects sought: police

A man has died after police believe he was pushed from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto. Toronto police officers responded to the building on Dalhousie Street, near Church and Shuter streets,...

25m ago

