Princess Anne to visit British Columbia, sail to Esquimalt

Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles, is scheduled to visit British Columbia next month. Princess Anne arrives to attend the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, England, Sunday, March 31, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Hollie Adams Hollie Adams

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 25, 2024 5:51 pm.

Last Updated April 25, 2024 5:56 pm.

VICTORIA — Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles, is scheduled to visit British Columbia next month. 

The princess and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will attend a series of events during the three-day trip starting on May 3, including the commissioning ceremony for the HMCS Max Bernays followed by an overnight sail to Esquimalt on Vancouver Island.

Their itinerary also includes a visit to the archives and collections space of the Maritime Museum of British Columbia in Victoria, which was founded with an initial donation by the princess’s late father, Prince Philip.

Princess Anne is scheduled to attend a commemorative service marking the Battle of the Atlantic at the British Columbia Legislature and lay a wreath.

A statement from the Office of the lieutenant-governor says the weekend will also feature a visit to the Military Family Resource Centre where Princess Anne will meet with service members and their families.

It says she will also meet with Janet Austin, B.C.’s lieutenant-governor, and various community leaders from the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press

