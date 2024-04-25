Seattle Kraken move games to over-the-air broadcaster with streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video

Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord defends against a Minnesota Wild shot during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 18, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted April 25, 2024 10:53 am.

Last Updated April 25, 2024 10:56 am.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken will move their games to an over-the-air broadcaster and have a streaming partnership with Amazon’s Prime Video beginning with the 2024-25 season, the team announced Thursday.

The Kraken will be the first NHL team to have a streaming deal with Prime Video for all non-nationally televised games and will be available to Amazon Prime members in Washington, Oregon and Alaska.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has a minority stake in the ownership group of the Kraken.

Seattle will partner with TENGA for the over-the-air component, with most of the broadcasts airing on KONG-TV in Seattle. Some of the games will be on KING, the NBC affiliate in Seattle, with games also broadcast on TENGA-owned stations in Portland, Oregon (KGW), and Spokane, Washington (KREM).

The team said TENGA is working on other over-the-air options for broadcast partners in the three states.

Seattle had spent its first three seasons with games broadcast on ROOT Sports, which is primarily owned by the Seattle Mariners. But the regional sports network has run into financial and production issues in the past year which has left its future in question.

“ROOT has been a terrific partner for us; we have appreciated their support as we determined our broadcast plans moving forward,” Kraken owner Sam Holloway said in a statement. “Today’s announcement is a game changer for our fans. Our goal is to increase the ways they can watch our games — whether they’re cheering us on at home or on the go. To have both TEGNA and Prime Video as trusted partners is a dream come true.”

The Associated Press

