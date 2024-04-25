Ship comes under attack off coast of Yemen as Houthi rebel campaign appears to gain new speed

This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)

By Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

Posted April 25, 2024 5:00 am.

Last Updated April 25, 2024 5:12 am.

JERUSALEM (AP) — A ship traveling in the Gulf of Aden came under attack Thursday, officials said, the latest assault likely carried out by Yemen’s Houthi rebels over Israel’s ongoing war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The attack comes after the U.S. military said early Thursday an allied warship shot down a Houthi missile targeting a vessel the day before near the same area. The Houthis claimed that Wednesday assault, which comes after a period of relatively few rebel attacks on shipping in the region over Israel’s ongoing war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

In Thursday’s attack, a ship was targeted just over 15 miles (25 kilometers) southwest of Aden, the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said. There was no other immediate information about the attack, which also was reported by the private security firm Ambrey.

The Houthis did not immediately claim the attack, though it typically takes them hours to acknowledge an assault.

The Houthis have launched more than 50 attacks on shipping, seized one vessel and sank another since November, according to the U.S. Maritime Administration.

Houthi attacks have dropped in recent weeks as the rebels have been targeted by a U.S.-led airstrike campaign in Yemen and shipping through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden has declined because of the threat. American officials have speculated that the rebels may be running out of weapons as a result of the U.S.-led campaign against them and firing off drones and missiles steadily in the last months.

However, Wednesday’s attack was the first one by rebels in some time. An explosion struck some 130 kilometers (80 miles) southeast of Djibouti in the Gulf of Aden, the UKMTO said.

Early Thursday, the U.S. military’s Central Command said the explosion came from a coalition warship shooting down the missile likely targeting the MV Yorktown, a U.S.-flagged, owned and operated vessel with 18 U.S. and four Greek crew members.

“There were no injuries or damage reported by U.S., coalition or commercial ships,” Central Command said.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, a Houthi military spokesman, claimed the attack but insisted without evidence that the missile hit the Yorktown. Saree also claimed the Houthis targeted another ship in the Indian Ocean, without providing proof. The Houthis have made repeated claims that turned out to not be true during their yearslong war in Yemen.

The Houthis have said they will continue their attacks until Israel ends its war in Gaza, which has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians there. The war began after Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and taking some 250 others hostage.

Most of the ships targeted by the Houthis have had little or no direct connection to Israel, the U.S. or other nations involved in the war. The rebels have also fired missiles toward Israel, though they have largely fallen short or been intercepted.

Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto to unveil 'new and enhanced' sidewalk garbage bins
Toronto to unveil 'new and enhanced' sidewalk garbage bins

Toronto officials are set to provide an update to the controversial sidewalk garbage bins which has drawn the ire of councillors and residents. Mayor Olivia Chow and Deputy Mayor Mike Colle will be...

8h ago

Popular St. Clair West patio at risk of closing over lights
Popular St. Clair West patio at risk of closing over lights

Twinkling lights wrapped around Toronto’s DeSotos Eatery on St. Clair West create a welcoming glow. But a fight to keep those lights on now threatens to turn the restaurant’s lights off, for good. Owner...

11h ago

Honda expected to announce Ontario EV battery plant, part of a $15B investment
Honda expected to announce Ontario EV battery plant, part of a $15B investment

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Honda executives are expected to announce today that the Japanese automaker is building an electric vehicle battery plant in Alliston,...

1h ago

Marchand scores winner, Bruins beat Maple Leafs to take 2-1 series lead
Marchand scores winner, Bruins beat Maple Leafs to take 2-1 series lead

Brad Marchand scored twice, including the winner in the third period, and added an assist as the Boston Bruins downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series...

7h ago

Top Stories

Toronto to unveil 'new and enhanced' sidewalk garbage bins
Toronto to unveil 'new and enhanced' sidewalk garbage bins

Toronto officials are set to provide an update to the controversial sidewalk garbage bins which has drawn the ire of councillors and residents. Mayor Olivia Chow and Deputy Mayor Mike Colle will be...

8h ago

Popular St. Clair West patio at risk of closing over lights
Popular St. Clair West patio at risk of closing over lights

Twinkling lights wrapped around Toronto’s DeSotos Eatery on St. Clair West create a welcoming glow. But a fight to keep those lights on now threatens to turn the restaurant’s lights off, for good. Owner...

11h ago

Honda expected to announce Ontario EV battery plant, part of a $15B investment
Honda expected to announce Ontario EV battery plant, part of a $15B investment

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Honda executives are expected to announce today that the Japanese automaker is building an electric vehicle battery plant in Alliston,...

1h ago

Marchand scores winner, Bruins beat Maple Leafs to take 2-1 series lead
Marchand scores winner, Bruins beat Maple Leafs to take 2-1 series lead

Brad Marchand scored twice, including the winner in the third period, and added an assist as the Boston Bruins downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Beloved Toronto patio at risk of closing over licensing dispute
Beloved Toronto patio at risk of closing over licensing dispute

A fight to keep the lights on at a beloved Toronto patio is threatening to turn the restaurant’s lights off, for good. Caryn Ceolin with why a patio the City already approved years ago is now at risk of closing.

11h ago

2:25
Ontario raising speed limits on some highways
Ontario raising speed limits on some highways

The Ford government is set to increase the speed limit on hundreds of kilometres of its highway network, including large portions of the 401. Brandon Rowe reports.

11h ago

0:48
Speed limit increases coming to more sections of Ontario's 400-series highways
Speed limit increases coming to more sections of Ontario's 400-series highways

Ontario's minister of transportation made the announcement saying 110 km/h will be the new speed limit on more section of highways across southern and northern Ontario.

14h ago

0:19
ON CAM: Horses run amok in central London
ON CAM: Horses run amok in central London

Four people are hurt after five military horses broke loose and galloped through central London. The so-called "working horses" were about to be inspected ahead of rehearsals for King Charles' June birthday parade.

18h ago

0:49
3 arrested in jewellery store robbery near Danforth and Pape
3 arrested in jewellery store robbery near Danforth and Pape

Toronto Police have arrested three suspects in a jewellery store robbery near Danforth and Pape.

17h ago

More Videos