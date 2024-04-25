Striking Art Gallery of Ontario workers reach tentative deal with museum

TORONTO — The union representing hundreds of striking Art Gallery of Ontario workers says it’s reached a tentative deal with the museum.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says they reached the deal late last night, after 16 hours of bargaining, and the picket line is down this morning.

The downtown Toronto museum has been closed for a month while more than 400 workers represented by OPSEU — including assistant curators, archivists and food and hospitality staff — were on strike.

They walked off the job after rejecting an offer from the AGO, which the union said failed to address key issues such as wage increases, protections for part-time workers and contracting out positions.

The union says members will vote on the new deal tomorrow afternoon, and they’ll share more about its contents after that.

The AGO did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and it’s not clear when the museum will reopen.

The union has previously said that part-time employees make up more than 60 per cent of the AGO’s workforce, and they earn an average of $34,380 per year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press