Striking Art Gallery of Ontario workers reach tentative deal with museum

Art Gallery of Ontario employees walk a picket line outside the AGO in Toronto, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. The union representing hundreds of striking Art Gallery of Ontario workers says it's reached a tentative deal with the museum. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 25, 2024 10:29 am.

Last Updated April 25, 2024 10:56 am.

TORONTO — The union representing hundreds of striking Art Gallery of Ontario workers says it’s reached a tentative deal with the museum.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says they reached the deal late last night, after 16 hours of bargaining, and the picket line is down this morning.

The downtown Toronto museum has been closed for a month while more than 400 workers represented by OPSEU — including assistant curators, archivists and food and hospitality staff — were on strike.

They walked off the job after rejecting an offer from the AGO, which the union said failed to address key issues such as wage increases, protections for part-time workers and contracting out positions.

The union says members will vote on the new deal tomorrow afternoon, and they’ll share more about its contents after that.

The AGO did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and it’s not clear when the museum will reopen.

The union has previously said that part-time employees make up more than 60 per cent of the AGO’s workforce, and they earn an average of $34,380 per year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Man dies after being pushed from balcony in Toronto, suspects sought: police
Man dies after being pushed from balcony in Toronto, suspects sought: police

A man has died after police believe he was pushed from a balcony in downtown Toronto. Toronto police officers responded to the eighth floor of a building on Dalhousie Street, near Church and Shuter...

2h ago

Ontario couple kept news of $70M lottery win from family for months
Ontario couple kept news of $70M lottery win from family for months

An Ontario couple who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw kept the news a secret for months before revealing it to their extended family. Doug and Enid of Lakefield, Ont., won the lottery money from...

24m ago

Homicide unit investigating after man found dead at Scarborough apartment building
Homicide unit investigating after man found dead at Scarborough apartment building

Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday at an apartment building in the city's east end. Emergency crews first received a call for a medical complaint...

32m ago

Man shot in Etobicoke apartment dies in hospital, suspects sought
Man shot in Etobicoke apartment dies in hospital, suspects sought

A man has died, and multiple suspects are wanted following an early-morning shooting inside an Etobicoke apartment building, Toronto police said. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday in...

14m ago

