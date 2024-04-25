Ted Baker Canada seeking creditor protection amid ‘significant’ liquidity challenges

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 25, 2024 2:01 pm.

Last Updated April 25, 2024 2:12 pm.

TORONTO — The owners of Ted Baker’s Canadian operations have filed for court protection from creditors in a bid to help the retailer get enough “breathing room” to decide whether to liquidate and wind down the business or pursue other unspecified alternatives. 

In court filings  Wednesday, lawyers for the ownership group — OSL Fashion Canada Inc. and OSL Fashion Services Inc. — say the clothing brand is facing “significant” liquidity challenges and has been “unsuccessful” in reducing costs, improving sales and reaching positive cash flow in Canada.

OSL Fashion Canada and OSL Fashion Services bought an equity interest in Ted Baker’s Canadian and U.S. operations in March 2023 from Authentic Brands Group’s No Ordinary Design Label subsidiary.

The Ted Baker Canada owners have licensing agreements with NODL and ABG, whose partners make payments to suppliers in the Ted Baker supply chain, but the Ted Baker Canada owners say some of those payments have not been made, causing “substantial disruptions.”

NODL’s recent insolvency proceedings in the U.K. have also exacerbated matters, causing some of Ted Baker Canada’s suppliers to accelerate payment terms. 

Ted Baker Canada, which also has Lucky Brand and Brooks Brothers retail operations, has 25 stores in the country across all three banners.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh

Independent MPP Sarah Jama has been asked to leave the Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh on Thursday. Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of the traditional Palestinian scarves...

4m ago

Legendary hockey broadcaster Bob Cole dies at 90
Legendary hockey broadcaster Bob Cole dies at 90

Bob Cole, a welcome voice for Canadian hockey fans for a half-century, has died at the age of 90. Born June 24, 1933, the St. John's native provided a distinctive soundtrack to Canada's game. He was...

29m ago

Ontario couple kept news of $70M lottery win from family for months
Ontario couple kept news of $70M lottery win from family for months

An Ontario couple who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw kept the news a secret for months before revealing it to their extended family. Doug and Enid of Lakefield, Ont. won the lottery money from...

3h ago

Man dies after being pushed from balcony in Toronto, suspects sought: police
Man dies after being pushed from balcony in Toronto, suspects sought: police

A man has died after police believe he was pushed from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto. Toronto police officers responded to the building on Dalhousie Street, near Church and Shuter streets,...

25m ago

Top Stories

MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh

Independent MPP Sarah Jama has been asked to leave the Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh on Thursday. Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of the traditional Palestinian scarves...

4m ago

Legendary hockey broadcaster Bob Cole dies at 90
Legendary hockey broadcaster Bob Cole dies at 90

Bob Cole, a welcome voice for Canadian hockey fans for a half-century, has died at the age of 90. Born June 24, 1933, the St. John's native provided a distinctive soundtrack to Canada's game. He was...

29m ago

Ontario couple kept news of $70M lottery win from family for months
Ontario couple kept news of $70M lottery win from family for months

An Ontario couple who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw kept the news a secret for months before revealing it to their extended family. Doug and Enid of Lakefield, Ont. won the lottery money from...

3h ago

Man dies after being pushed from balcony in Toronto, suspects sought: police
Man dies after being pushed from balcony in Toronto, suspects sought: police

A man has died after police believe he was pushed from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto. Toronto police officers responded to the building on Dalhousie Street, near Church and Shuter streets,...

25m ago

Most Watched Today

1:38
Meet the latest $70M Lotto Max winners from Lakefield, Ont.
Meet the latest $70M Lotto Max winners from Lakefield, Ont.

A couple from Ontario discussed their recent $70-million Lotto Max win with the OLG. After keeping it a secret for months, they revealed their grand winnings to their extended family members for the first time.

3h ago

1:59
Airline catering workers strike continues into its second week
Airline catering workers strike continues into its second week

About 800 workers at Gate Gourmet remain on strike and now the union is alleging mishandling of food by replacement workers. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

4h ago

2:24
Get ready for gridlock on the westbound 401
Get ready for gridlock on the westbound 401

Long-term lane reductions are about to impact drivers on the westbound 401. Shauna Hunt with the construction plans.

20h ago

3:01
An invasive worm warning as spring starts
An invasive worm warning as spring starts

Gardeners are being reminded to wear gloves while digging in the yard this year as an invasive worm armed with an irritating toxin spreads in Ontario. David Zura explains.

4h ago

2:25
Ontario raising speed limits on some highways
Ontario raising speed limits on some highways

The Ford government is set to increase the speed limit on hundreds of kilometres of its highway network, including large portions of the 401. Brandon Rowe reports.

20h ago

More Videos