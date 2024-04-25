Toronto Pearson flight to Paris cancelled due to airline catering strike, union says

About 800 workers at Gate Gourmet remain on strike and now the union is alleging mishandling of food by replacement workers. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 25, 2024 7:34 am.

Last Updated April 25, 2024 8:26 am.

An Air Canada flight scheduled to leave Toronto Pearson airport for Paris was cancelled due to external labour disruptions caused by the ongoing airline food workers’ strike.

Over 300 passengers were slated to leave Pearson airport at 8:55 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

“We’re very sorry, this flight is cancelled because an external labour disruption is affecting our operations,” reads a flight status update on the Air Canada website.

Air passengers travelling to and from Paris experienced significant disruptions Thursday despite air traffic controllers’ decision to cancel a strike after last-minute negotiations.

As of Wednesday, over 800 airline food workers out of Toronto Pearson remain on strike, seeking better wages and compensation. The Gate Gourmet employees are tasked with cooking, packing, and delivering meals, snacks, beverages, and other supplies to planes for in-flight service.

Air Canada and WestJet are among the many airlines affected by the ongoing labour disruption, which is entering its second week. CityNews has reached out to Air Canada for comment.

Christopher Monette, Director of Public Affairs for Teamsters Local Union 647, tells CityNews that the Air Canada flight was cancelled outright due to a shortage of caterers.

“Cancellations like these illustrate how unfair this work stoppage has been on passengers,” Monette said. “Gate Gourmet has not agreed to new dates for bargaining, despite Toronto Pearson experiencing mounting disruptions.”

Related:

This week, Teamsters Local Union 647 claimed it received photos showing replacement workers and managers not wearing hair and beard nets in areas where food is being handled. A spokesperson for Gate Gourmet says it is investigating these allegations, and if they are proven credible, they will be resolved immediately.

Monette maintains that the union has made every effort to resolve the dispute.

“Our members currently earn between $17.69 and $20 an hour, which is $2 to $6 below other airline catering workers at Pearson,” he said. “This strike will be over the moment Gate Gourmet decides to put people over profits.”

A spokesperson for Gate Gourmet told CityNews on Wednesday that it has presented the union with its best offer, which “reflects the constraints we face as a business.”

“As it stands, we presently pay compensation consistent with (if not the highest) any airline caterer at Pearson, and that will increase by 12 per cent under our proposed deal,” the spokesperson wrote.

“As the strike continues, we are becoming less optimistic about a negotiated settlement. We have made clear to the union the consequences of a strike that lasts any longer than it already has. A prolonged strike threatens our work at Pearson.”

Top Stories

Man dies after being pushed from balcony in Toronto, suspects sought: police
Man dies after being pushed from balcony in Toronto, suspects sought: police

A man has died after police believe he was pushed from a balcony in downtown Toronto. Toronto police officers responded to the area of Church and Shuter streets just before midnight on Wednesday for...

3m ago

Invasive and toxic hammerhead worm is popping up in Ontario, GTA. What you need to know
Invasive and toxic hammerhead worm is popping up in Ontario, GTA. What you need to know

An invasive and toxic worm that can grow up to three feet long has made its way to Ontario, and with sightings across the GTA becoming more prevalent, gardeners and pet owners are being warned about its...

2h ago

Toronto to unveil 'new and enhanced' sidewalk garbage bins
Toronto to unveil 'new and enhanced' sidewalk garbage bins

Toronto officials are set to provide an update to the controversial sidewalk garbage bins which has drawn the ire of councillors and residents. Mayor Olivia Chow and Deputy Mayor Mike Colle will be...

11h ago

Honda expected to announce Ontario EV battery plant, part of a $15B investment
Honda expected to announce Ontario EV battery plant, part of a $15B investment

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Honda executives are expected to announce today that the Japanese automaker is building an electric vehicle battery plant in Alliston,...

4h ago

