Tory MP for Oshawa joins ranks of federal politicians who won’t run in next election

OTTAWA — Conservative member of Parliament Colin Carrie, who represents Oshawa, Ont., says he will not run in the next election.

Carrie was first elected in 2004 and re-elected six times.

He says it’s been an honour to serve as an MP but it’s time to clear a path for someone new to represent the community.

In February, the House of Commons unanimously adopted a private member’s bill that Carrie introduced.

It would ensure that more information about the temporary absences, releases or parole of offenders is provided to victims of crimes.

Carrie says he will be working hard in the coming months to ensure the legislation passes in the Senate, which will start debating the bill next week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press