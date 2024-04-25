US expected to provide $6 billion to fund long-term weapons contracts for Ukraine, officials say

FILE - In this image released by the U.S. Department of Defense, German soldiers assigned to Surface Air and Missile Defense Wing 1, fire the Patriot weapons system at the NATO Missile Firing Installation, in Chania, Greece, on Nov. 8, 2017. U.S. officials say the Pentagon is expected to announce that it will provide about $6 billion in long-term military aid to Ukraine. It will include much sought after munitions for Patriot air defense systems and other weapons. (Sebastian Apel/U.S. Department of Defense, via AP, File)

By Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

Posted April 25, 2024 7:51 pm.

Last Updated April 25, 2024 7:56 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is expected to announce Friday that it will provide about $6 billion in long-term military aid to Ukraine, U.S. officials said, adding that it will include much sought after munitions for Patriot air defense systems.

The officials said the aid package will be funded through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which pays for longer-term contracts with the defense industry and means that it could take many months or years for the weapons to arrive. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet made public.

The new funding — the largest tranche of USAI aid sent to date – will include a wide array of munitions for air defense, such as the National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System (NASAM) and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), as well as the Patriot munitions, Switchblade and Puma drones, counter drone systems and artillery.

The announcement is expected to come as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin convenes a virtual meeting on Friday of defense officials from Europe and around the world to discuss international aid for Ukraine. The gathering — created by Austin and known as the Ukraine Defense Contact Group — has been meeting about monthly for the past two years, and is the primary forum for weapons contributions to Kyiv for the war.

It follows the White House decision earlier this week to approve the delivery of $1 billion in weapons and equipment to Ukraine. Those weapons include a variety of ammunition, including air defense munitions and large amounts of artillery rounds that are much in demand by Ukrainian forces, as well as armored vehicles and other weapons.

That aid, however, will get to Ukraine quickly because it is being pulled off Pentagon shelves, including in warehouses in Europe.

The large back-to-back packages are the result of the new infusion of about $61 billion in funding for Ukraine that was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on Wednesday. And they provide weapons Kyiv desperately needs to stall gains being made by Russian forces in the war.

Bitterly divided members of Congress deadlocked over the funding for months, forcing House Speaker Mike Johnson to cobble together a bipartisan coalition to pass the bill. The $95 billion foreign aid package, which also included billions for Israel and Taiwan, passed the House on Saturday, and the Senate approved it Tuesday.

Senior U.S. officials have described dire battlefield conditions in Ukraine, as troops run low on munitions and Russian forces make gains.

Since Russia’s February 2022 invasion, the U.S. has sent more than $44 billion worth of weapons, maintenance, training and spare parts to Ukraine.

Among the weapons provided to Ukraine were Abrams M1A1 battle tanks. But Ukraine has now sidelined them in part because Russian drone warfare has made it too difficult for them to operate without detection or coming under attack, two U.S. military officials told The Associated Press.

Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Jewish student sues over 'toxic, antisemitic working environment' at Toronto Metropolitan University
Jewish student sues over 'toxic, antisemitic working environment' at Toronto Metropolitan University

A Jewish student is suing Toronto Metropolitan University, saying a "toxic, antisemitic learning and working environment" exists at the school since the October 7 attack last year by Hamas on Israel. Nicole...

3h ago

1 suspect, 3 other persons of interest sought after man falls from balcony in downtown Toronto
1 suspect, 3 other persons of interest sought after man falls from balcony in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for one suspect and three persons of interest after a 38-year-old man fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto and was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning. Investigators...

1h ago

MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh

Independent MPP Sarah Jama was asked to leave the Ontario legislature Thursday for refusing to take off her keffiyeh. Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of the traditional Palestinian...

46m ago

Homicide unit investigating after man found dead at Scarborough apartment building
Homicide unit investigating after man found dead at Scarborough apartment building

Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday at an apartment building in the city's east end. Emergency crews first received a call for a medical complaint...

2h ago

Top Stories

Jewish student sues over 'toxic, antisemitic working environment' at Toronto Metropolitan University
Jewish student sues over 'toxic, antisemitic working environment' at Toronto Metropolitan University

A Jewish student is suing Toronto Metropolitan University, saying a "toxic, antisemitic learning and working environment" exists at the school since the October 7 attack last year by Hamas on Israel. Nicole...

3h ago

1 suspect, 3 other persons of interest sought after man falls from balcony in downtown Toronto
1 suspect, 3 other persons of interest sought after man falls from balcony in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for one suspect and three persons of interest after a 38-year-old man fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto and was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning. Investigators...

1h ago

MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh

Independent MPP Sarah Jama was asked to leave the Ontario legislature Thursday for refusing to take off her keffiyeh. Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of the traditional Palestinian...

46m ago

Homicide unit investigating after man found dead at Scarborough apartment building
Homicide unit investigating after man found dead at Scarborough apartment building

Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday at an apartment building in the city's east end. Emergency crews first received a call for a medical complaint...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

4:50
Celebrating the life and career of legendary broadcaster Bob Cole
Celebrating the life and career of legendary broadcaster Bob Cole

Tim Micallef looks back at the amazing journey and epic career of the voice of hockey Bob Cole, after the legendary broadcaster passed away at the age of 90.

6h ago

6:59
Best calls from legendary HNIC broadcaster Bob Cole
Best calls from legendary HNIC broadcaster Bob Cole

Bob Cole has worked in television since 1973 and been apart of some of the best moments in hockey history. Relive some of his best.

6h ago

1:38
Meet the latest $70M Lotto Max winners from Lakefield, Ont.
Meet the latest $70M Lotto Max winners from Lakefield, Ont.

A couple from Ontario discussed their recent $70-million Lotto Max win with the OLG. After keeping it a secret for months, they revealed their grand winnings to their extended family members for the first time.

9h ago

1:59
Airline catering workers strike continues into its second week
Airline catering workers strike continues into its second week

About 800 workers at Gate Gourmet remain on strike and now the union is alleging mishandling of food by replacement workers. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

10h ago

2:24
Get ready for gridlock on the westbound 401
Get ready for gridlock on the westbound 401

Long-term lane reductions are about to impact drivers on the westbound 401. Shauna Hunt with the construction plans.

More Videos