USC’s move to cancel commencement amid protests draws criticism from students, alumni

A recent graduate has their photograph taken in front of the school's mascot on the USC campus Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. The University of Southern California has canceled its main graduation ceremony and dozens of students were arrested on other campuses as protests against the Israel-Hamas war continued to spread. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Stefanie Dazio, The Associated Press

Posted April 25, 2024 8:36 pm.

Last Updated April 25, 2024 8:42 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of Southern California’s decision Thursday to cancel its main graduation ceremony, a move that came 10 days after administrators said the student valedictorian who had expressed support for Palestinians would not be allowed to speak, left students and alumni stunned as protests over the Israel-Hamas war continue to spread on campuses nationwide.

“It seems like USC isn’t really listening to their student body,” said Olivia Lee, a 2023 business administration graduate who said she is rethinking whether to recommend the private university to potential students.

Videos of police officers in riot gear facing off, and ultimately arresting, dozens of protesters on campus left her worried about suggesting her alma mater to teenagers who may join similar demonstrations.

“Could that happen to them?” she said.

The protests over the Israel-Hamas conflict pose a tough test for colleges across the country as administrators seek to balance free speech and open debate against pressures over campus safety.

The USC controversy ignited April 15 when officials said the 2024 valedictorian, who has publicly supported Palestinians, could not make a commencement speech, citing nonspecific security concerns for their rare decision. Days later, USC scrapped the keynote speech by filmmaker Jon M. Chu — a 2003 graduate of the university — and said it would not confer honorary degrees.

By this week, the student protests ignited at Columbia University inspired similar on the Los Angeles campus, with students calling on the university to divest from companies that do business with Israel or support its ongoing military action in Gaza. Ninety demonstrators were arrested Wednesday night. Less than a day later, the university announced it would cancel the May 10 main graduation event — a ceremony that typically draws 65,000 people to the Los Angeles campus — would not happen this year.

University officials said in a statement they would not be able to process tens of thousands of guests “with the new safety measures in place this year.”

“We understand that this is disappointing; however, we are adding many new activities and celebrations to make this commencement academically meaningful, memorable, and uniquely USC,” the statement said.

Taylor Contarino, a senior who will graduate with a journalism undergraduate degree next month, said there was “disheartening energy” on campus Thursday morning even before the university made its announcement. The school limited campus access to people with USC identification in the wake of Wednesday’s protests.

“I couldn’t help but feel like there was an elephant in the room,” she said. “We’re all walking past each other, showing our IDs to security guards.”

Contarino has wanted to attend USC since she was 13 or 14 years old, and she had planned to attend the main graduation event. But she said her work to cover the protests for Annenberg Media, a student-led news outlet, has reminded her of the importance of her major to witness and record history. She plans to return to USC in the fall for her master’s degree in journalism.

Lee, the 2023 graduate, said she initially didn’t want to wake up early for the main commencement event last year, but her friends convinced her to go. While students walk across the stage for their diplomas at the smaller school ceremonies — which are still scheduled to occur — she said the big ceremony was worth attending.

“It just made the day of graduation that much more special,” she said. “If I was to graduate college again, I would go.”

Lee agrees with the protesters’ call for USC to stop investing money in businesses that support Israel.

“We pay so much to be there,” she said. “I think that students have a right to know where their tuition money goes and is invested in.”

Joshua Adams planned to return to USC’s campus next year with his family to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of receiving his master’s degree in journalism. He called the university’s recent decisions to limit free speech “upsetting” and said he hoped alumni voices would help sway administrators.

Colleges and universities nationwide, including USC, tout themselves as champions of free speech, he said, but at the same time often shy away from defending pro-Palestinian views.

“We’re at an inflection point where students won’t accept that,” Adams said.

Stefanie Dazio, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man killed in 'violent home invasion' at Etobicoke apartment, 3 suspects sought
Man killed in 'violent home invasion' at Etobicoke apartment, 3 suspects sought

A 30-year-old man is dead and three suspects are wanted in what's being described as a violent home invasion inside an Etobicoke apartment building, Toronto police said. Investigators say just before...

8m ago

Jewish student sues over 'toxic, antisemitic working environment' at Toronto Metropolitan University
Jewish student sues over 'toxic, antisemitic working environment' at Toronto Metropolitan University

A Jewish student is suing Toronto Metropolitan University, saying a "toxic, antisemitic learning and working environment" exists at the school since the October 7 attack last year by Hamas on Israel. Nicole...

4h ago

1 suspect, 3 other persons of interest sought after man falls from balcony in downtown Toronto
1 suspect, 3 other persons of interest sought after man falls from balcony in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for one suspect and three persons of interest after a 38-year-old man fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto and was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning. Investigators...

3h ago

MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh

Independent MPP Sarah Jama was asked to leave the Ontario legislature Thursday for refusing to take off her keffiyeh. Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of the traditional Palestinian...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man killed in 'violent home invasion' at Etobicoke apartment, 3 suspects sought
Man killed in 'violent home invasion' at Etobicoke apartment, 3 suspects sought

A 30-year-old man is dead and three suspects are wanted in what's being described as a violent home invasion inside an Etobicoke apartment building, Toronto police said. Investigators say just before...

8m ago

Jewish student sues over 'toxic, antisemitic working environment' at Toronto Metropolitan University
Jewish student sues over 'toxic, antisemitic working environment' at Toronto Metropolitan University

A Jewish student is suing Toronto Metropolitan University, saying a "toxic, antisemitic learning and working environment" exists at the school since the October 7 attack last year by Hamas on Israel. Nicole...

4h ago

1 suspect, 3 other persons of interest sought after man falls from balcony in downtown Toronto
1 suspect, 3 other persons of interest sought after man falls from balcony in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for one suspect and three persons of interest after a 38-year-old man fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto and was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning. Investigators...

3h ago

MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh

Independent MPP Sarah Jama was asked to leave the Ontario legislature Thursday for refusing to take off her keffiyeh. Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of the traditional Palestinian...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh

Independent MPP Sarah Jama openly defied a keffiyeh ban in the Ontario legislature. As Tina Yazdani reports, she was asked to leave the chambers but refused, prompting a heated debate.

4h ago

4:50
Celebrating the life and career of legendary broadcaster Bob Cole
Celebrating the life and career of legendary broadcaster Bob Cole

Tim Micallef looks back at the amazing journey and epic career of the voice of hockey Bob Cole, after the legendary broadcaster passed away at the age of 90.

8h ago

6:59
Best calls from legendary HNIC broadcaster Bob Cole
Best calls from legendary HNIC broadcaster Bob Cole

Bob Cole has worked in television since 1973 and been apart of some of the best moments in hockey history. Relive some of his best.

8h ago

1:38
Meet the latest $70M Lotto Max winners from Lakefield, Ont.
Meet the latest $70M Lotto Max winners from Lakefield, Ont.

A couple from Ontario discussed their recent $70-million Lotto Max win with the OLG. After keeping it a secret for months, they revealed their grand winnings to their extended family members for the first time.

10h ago

1:59
Airline catering workers strike continues into its second week
Airline catering workers strike continues into its second week

About 800 workers at Gate Gourmet remain on strike and now the union is alleging mishandling of food by replacement workers. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

11h ago

More Videos