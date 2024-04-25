Reason for William Nylander’s playoff absence hard to pin down

William Nylander
Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Elliotte Friedman, Sportsnet

Posted April 25, 2024 11:56 am.

According to multiple sources, William Nylander’s absence from the Toronto lineup has to do with a migraine so severe that team doctors tested to see if he suffered a concussion.

One of the reasons for the secrecy around his situation is that an actual diagnosis has been hard to come by, whether it is a migraine, a concussion or something else that could affect that area.

That secrecy led to wild speculation — even by Toronto standards — as to why Nylander missed the first three games of the Boston series. It’s believed Nylander first indicated an issue Thursday, the day after the Maple Leafs ended their regular season in Tampa Bay. He played all 82 games in 2023-24. 

In September 2022, Nylander told reporters he switched to a tinted visor because of migraines he’d suffered the previous season.

There is hope he will play Game 4, with Boston leading the series 2-1.

Nylander finished the regular season with 40 goals and a career-high 98 points, good for second on the Maple Leafs. The soon-to-be-28-year-old was signed to an eight-year, $92 million contract extension in January.

A little more unclear is the status of the useful Bobby McMann, who suffered a lower-body injury in Game 80 versus Detroit. His timeline was expected to be longer than Nylander’s, although he hasn’t been ruled out of the series.

With files from Lucas Casaletto of CityNews

