A Turkish court sentences a Syrian woman to life in prison for a bombing in Istanbul in 2022

FILE - Representatives of the Turkish communities put flowers over a memorial placed on the spot of Sunday's explosion on Istanbul's popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Alham Albashir, alleged bomber of a deadly blast killing six and injuring 99, received 7 consecutive life sentences by an Istanbul court on Friday, April 26, 2024, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 26, 2024 7:18 am.

Last Updated April 26, 2024 7:42 am.

ISTANBUL (AP) — A court on Friday sentenced a Syrian woman to life in prison for a deadly explosion on a busy shopping district in Istanbul in 2022, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported.

Alham Albashir was given seven consecutive life sentences after being convicted on terrorism charges.

The blast on Nov. 13, 2022 tore through Istiklal Avenue, a thoroughfare in Istanbul lined with shops and restaurants, killing six people, including two children, and wounding 99 others.

Albashir and a man named as Bilal el-Hacmaus were intelligence operatives of the YPG, a Syrian Kurdish militia group, and its political branch, the PYD, according to an indictment prepared by Istanbul prosecutors last year.

Turkey regards the YPG as the Syrian arm of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, which has waged a decades-long insurgency within Turkey to establish an autonomous region in southeastern Turkey.

Albashir and el-Hamaus were given special training by the YPG and PYD and sent to Turkey along with explosives, where they traveled to Istanbul with the help of a network established by the organization, the indictment said. El-Hacmaus managed to flee the country.

The fight between the PKK and Turkey has claimed tens of thousands of lives since the 1980s and Turkey and its Western allies have labelled PKK a terrorist organization.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating arson at Islington Station, portion of Line 2 subway service to be impacted for days
Police investigating arson at Islington Station, portion of Line 2 subway service to be impacted for days

Subway riders in Etobicoke may be in for a messy few days with repairs expected to continue over the weekend on a portion of the Bloor-Danforth line as police investigate a fire believed to have been deliberately...

updated

36m ago

Warmest day of the year possible for Sunday as rain moves in Toronto, GTA
Warmest day of the year possible for Sunday as rain moves in Toronto, GTA

Toronto and the GTA will experience a flash freeze on Friday before temperatures shift for a rapid warm-up this weekend, with more rain on the way. A brief spell of Arctic air made it feel more like...

1h ago

1 suspect, 3 other persons of interest sought after man falls from balcony in downtown Toronto
1 suspect, 3 other persons of interest sought after man falls from balcony in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for one suspect and three persons of interest after a 38-year-old man fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto and was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning. Investigators...

10h ago

Pedestrian seriously injured, struck by vehicle near Bathurst and St. Clair
Pedestrian seriously injured, struck by vehicle near Bathurst and St. Clair

One person has been rushed to hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in the city's northwest end. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Strathearn Road north of St. Clair...

13m ago

Top Stories

Police investigating arson at Islington Station, portion of Line 2 subway service to be impacted for days
Police investigating arson at Islington Station, portion of Line 2 subway service to be impacted for days

Subway riders in Etobicoke may be in for a messy few days with repairs expected to continue over the weekend on a portion of the Bloor-Danforth line as police investigate a fire believed to have been deliberately...

updated

36m ago

Warmest day of the year possible for Sunday as rain moves in Toronto, GTA
Warmest day of the year possible for Sunday as rain moves in Toronto, GTA

Toronto and the GTA will experience a flash freeze on Friday before temperatures shift for a rapid warm-up this weekend, with more rain on the way. A brief spell of Arctic air made it feel more like...

1h ago

1 suspect, 3 other persons of interest sought after man falls from balcony in downtown Toronto
1 suspect, 3 other persons of interest sought after man falls from balcony in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for one suspect and three persons of interest after a 38-year-old man fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto and was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning. Investigators...

10h ago

Pedestrian seriously injured, struck by vehicle near Bathurst and St. Clair
Pedestrian seriously injured, struck by vehicle near Bathurst and St. Clair

One person has been rushed to hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in the city's northwest end. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Strathearn Road north of St. Clair...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Police believe fatal fall from downtown balcony was murder
Police believe fatal fall from downtown balcony was murder

One man is dead after being pushed off a balcony in downtown Toronto. Shauna Hunt hears from witnesses and gets the latest from police on the investigation.

13h ago

2:03
Man dead after violent home invasion at Etobicoke townhouse
Man dead after violent home invasion at Etobicoke townhouse

A man in his 30s has been killed in what investigators say was a violent home invasion that turned deadly. Jazan Grewal reports.

10h ago

2:33
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh

Independent MPP Sarah Jama openly defied a keffiyeh ban in the Ontario legislature. As Tina Yazdani reports, she was asked to leave the chambers but refused, prompting a heated debate.

14h ago

6:59
Best calls from legendary HNIC broadcaster Bob Cole
Best calls from legendary HNIC broadcaster Bob Cole

Bob Cole has worked in television since 1973 and been apart of some of the best moments in hockey history. Relive some of his best.

19h ago

1:38
Meet the latest $70M Lotto Max winners from Lakefield, Ont.
Meet the latest $70M Lotto Max winners from Lakefield, Ont.

A couple from Ontario discussed their recent $70-million Lotto Max win with the OLG. After keeping it a secret for months, they revealed their grand winnings to their extended family members for the first time.

21h ago

More Videos