Canada allocates millions for drone production, ammunition to support Ukraine

Defence minister Bill Blair announced today a $3 million donation to Ukraine for drone production. Blair rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 26, 2024 1:10 pm.

Last Updated April 26, 2024 1:12 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal government is earmarking $3 million for production of drones in Ukraine in support of Kyiv’s fight against Russia’s invasion.

Defence Minister Bill Blair says the financial assistance is being made in collaboration with the United Kingdom.

Speaking with a group of defence leaders, Blair also announced $13 million for the Czech Republic’s effort to provide ammunition to Ukraine. 

The announcements allocate funding committed last year when the Liberal government pledged $500 million in military support. 

Blair also provided an update on previously announced donations.

He said the first wave of armoured vehicles as well as 10 tactical boats promised to Ukraine should be delivered this summer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press

OPP reviewing actions of officer who provided protester with security info of Prime Minister
OPP reviewing actions of officer who provided protester with security info of Prime Minister

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reviewing the actions of one of their officers who gave security information about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to a protester and expressed his support for the demonstrators. In...

1h ago

Two people fall on TTC tracks at Sherbourne station during altercation
Two people fall on TTC tracks at Sherbourne station during altercation

Two people are being taken to hospital after falling on the tracks at Sherbourne station during an altercation. Police were called to the station around 12:30 p.m. on Friday for reports of an investigation....

16m ago

King Charles to resume public duties next week after cancer treatment: palace
King Charles to resume public duties next week after cancer treatment: palace

King Charles III will resume his public duties next week following treatment for cancer, Buckingham Palace announced Friday. Charles took a break from public appearances almost three months ago to focus...

12m ago

Boy, 11, in critical condition after being hit by transport truck in Rexdale
Boy, 11, in critical condition after being hit by transport truck in Rexdale

An 11-year-old boy has been rushed to a trauma centre and is in critical condition after being hit by a transport truck. Toronto police were called to the Albion Road and Elmhurst Drive area in Rexdale...

7m ago

2:21
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs

Toronto is ramping up measures for the 373 dogs deemed dangerous across the city, including new signage and a public database. Michelle Mackey reports.

16h ago

2:31
Police believe fatal fall from downtown balcony was murder
Police believe fatal fall from downtown balcony was murder

One man is dead after being pushed off a balcony in downtown Toronto. Shauna Hunt hears from witnesses and gets the latest from police on the investigation.

18h ago

2:29
Cool but sunny Friday before weekend rain
Cool but sunny Friday before weekend rain

Potential morning frost will give way to a sun-filled Friday before rain moves in to start the weekend. Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 20s by the end of the weekend.

18h ago

2:03
Man dead after violent home invasion at Etobicoke townhouse
Man dead after violent home invasion at Etobicoke townhouse

A man in his 30s has been killed in what investigators say was a violent home invasion that turned deadly. Jazan Grewal reports.

14h ago

2:33
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh

Independent MPP Sarah Jama openly defied a keffiyeh ban in the Ontario legislature. As Tina Yazdani reports, she was asked to leave the chambers but refused, prompting a heated debate.

19h ago

