Chicago appeals court rejects R. Kelly ‘s challenge of 20-year sentence

FILE - R. Kelly leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May 8, 2019, in Chicago. A federal appeals court on Friday, April 26, 2024, upheld R&B singer R. Kelly’s sex-crime conviction and 20-year sentence in his Chicago case. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File) Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

By Kathleen Foody, The Associated Press

Posted April 26, 2024 12:49 pm.

Last Updated April 26, 2024 1:12 pm.

CHICAGO (AP) — The singer R. Kelly was correctly sentenced to 20 years in prison on child sex convictions in Chicago, a federal appeals court ruled Friday.

Jurors in 2022 convicted the Grammy Award-winning R&B singer, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, on three charges of producing child porn and three charges of enticement of minors for sex.

In his appeal, Kelly argued that Illinois’ former and shorter statute of limitations on child sex prosecutions should have applied to his Chicago case rather than current law permitting charges while an accuser is still alive.

He also argued that charges involving one accuser should have been tried separately from the charges tied to three other accusers due to video evidence that became a focal point of the Chicago trial.

State prosecutors have said the video showed Kelly abusing a girl. The accuser identified only as Jane testified for the first time that she was 14 when the video was taken.

The three-judge panel from the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Friday’s ruling noted that jurors acquitted Kelly on 7 of the 13 counts against him “even after viewing those abhorrent tapes.”

The appeals court also rejected Kelly’s argument that he should not have been prosecuted since the allegations occurred while Illinois law required prosecution of child sex crime charges within ten years. The panel labeled it an attempt by Kelly to elude the charges entirely after “employing a complex scheme to keep victims quiet.”

In a written statement, Kelly’s attorney Jennifer Bonjean said they plan to seek U.S. Supreme Court review of the decision and “pursue all of his appellate remedies until we free R. Kelly.”

“We are disappointed in the ruling, but our fight is far from over,” she said.

Prosecutors in Kelly’s hometown of Chicago had sought an even tougher sentence, asking for 25 years. They also wanted a judge to not let that time begin until after Kelly completed a 30-year sentence imposed in 2022 in New York for federal racketeering and sex trafficking convictions.

Judge Harry Leinenweber rejected that ask, ordering that Kelly serve the 20 years from the Chicago case simultaneously with the New York sentence.

Kelly has separately appealed the New York sentence.

In arguments last month before the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, attorney Jennifer Bonjean asked the panel to find that prosecutors improperly used a racketeering statute written to shut down organized crime to go after the singer.

Kathleen Foody, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

OPP reviewing actions of officer who provided protester with security info of Prime Minister
OPP reviewing actions of officer who provided protester with security info of Prime Minister

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reviewing the actions of one of their officers who gave security information about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to a protester and expressed his support for the demonstrators. In...

1h ago

Two people fall on TTC tracks at Sherbourne station during altercation
Two people fall on TTC tracks at Sherbourne station during altercation

Two people are being taken to hospital after falling on the tracks at Sherbourne station during an altercation. Police were called to the station around 12:30 p.m. on Friday for reports of an investigation....

18m ago

King Charles to resume public duties next week after cancer treatment: palace
King Charles to resume public duties next week after cancer treatment: palace

King Charles III will resume his public duties next week following treatment for cancer, Buckingham Palace announced Friday. Charles took a break from public appearances almost three months ago to focus...

1m ago

Boy, 11, in critical condition after being hit by transport truck in Rexdale
Boy, 11, in critical condition after being hit by transport truck in Rexdale

An 11-year-old boy has been rushed to a trauma centre and is in critical condition after being hit by a transport truck. Toronto police were called to the Albion Road and Elmhurst Drive area in Rexdale...

9m ago

Top Stories

OPP reviewing actions of officer who provided protester with security info of Prime Minister
OPP reviewing actions of officer who provided protester with security info of Prime Minister

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reviewing the actions of one of their officers who gave security information about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to a protester and expressed his support for the demonstrators. In...

1h ago

Two people fall on TTC tracks at Sherbourne station during altercation
Two people fall on TTC tracks at Sherbourne station during altercation

Two people are being taken to hospital after falling on the tracks at Sherbourne station during an altercation. Police were called to the station around 12:30 p.m. on Friday for reports of an investigation....

18m ago

King Charles to resume public duties next week after cancer treatment: palace
King Charles to resume public duties next week after cancer treatment: palace

King Charles III will resume his public duties next week following treatment for cancer, Buckingham Palace announced Friday. Charles took a break from public appearances almost three months ago to focus...

1m ago

Boy, 11, in critical condition after being hit by transport truck in Rexdale
Boy, 11, in critical condition after being hit by transport truck in Rexdale

An 11-year-old boy has been rushed to a trauma centre and is in critical condition after being hit by a transport truck. Toronto police were called to the Albion Road and Elmhurst Drive area in Rexdale...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs

Toronto is ramping up measures for the 373 dogs deemed dangerous across the city, including new signage and a public database. Michelle Mackey reports.

17h ago

2:31
Police believe fatal fall from downtown balcony was murder
Police believe fatal fall from downtown balcony was murder

One man is dead after being pushed off a balcony in downtown Toronto. Shauna Hunt hears from witnesses and gets the latest from police on the investigation.

18h ago

2:29
Cool but sunny Friday before weekend rain
Cool but sunny Friday before weekend rain

Potential morning frost will give way to a sun-filled Friday before rain moves in to start the weekend. Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 20s by the end of the weekend.

18h ago

2:03
Man dead after violent home invasion at Etobicoke townhouse
Man dead after violent home invasion at Etobicoke townhouse

A man in his 30s has been killed in what investigators say was a violent home invasion that turned deadly. Jazan Grewal reports.

14h ago

2:33
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh

Independent MPP Sarah Jama openly defied a keffiyeh ban in the Ontario legislature. As Tina Yazdani reports, she was asked to leave the chambers but refused, prompting a heated debate.

19h ago

More Videos