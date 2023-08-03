A conversation with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

After an announcement at a Honda plant in Alliston, Ont., that will bring billions in new electric vehicle investment, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down with The Big Story to chat in-depth about the climate crisis, the future of electric vehicles and his government’s efforts to find opportunity amid a world on fire.

“Ultimately, anything that is protecting us from the further impacts of climate change, reducing the impacts of climate change, is going to be good for the economy,” says Trudeau.

The Prime Minister says Canada should the lead the way on climate. So are we?