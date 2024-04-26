First court appearance for boy and girl charged in death of Halifax 16-year-old

HALIFAX — A girl and a boy, both 14 years old, made their first appearance today in a Halifax courtroom, where they each face a second-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old high school student.

Crown attorney Terry Nickerson told provincial youth court Judge Bronwyn Duffy that he will be seeking adult penalties for both of the accused.

Their identities are protected from publication under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The victim, Ahmad Maher Al Marrach, was found badly injured Monday in a parking garage next to the Halifax Shopping Centre, and he died later in hospital.

Halifax Regional Police issued a statement Thursday saying the pair were arrested late Wednesday in Lower Sackville, north of Halifax.

The lawyer representing both of the accused agreed they should be held in custody until their next court appearance on May 13, when bail will be discussed and they might choose whether to be tried by a judge and jury or by judge alone.

During their court appearance today, the judge also issued orders aimed at preventing them from speaking with potential witnesses.

