Flight attendant indicted in attempt to record teen girl in airplane bathroom

FILE — This undated inmate photo provided by the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority shows Estes Carter Thompson III. Police arrested Thompson, an American Airlines flight attendant, Thursday, Jan 18, 2024, on suspicion of trying to secretly record a 14-year-old female passenger using a bathroom aboard an airplane he was working on last September. Thompson was indicted Thursday, April 25, 2024, by a federal grand jury. (Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority via AP, File)

By Steve Leblanc, The Associated Press

Posted April 26, 2024 3:38 pm.

Last Updated April 26, 2024 3:42 pm.

BOSTON (AP) — An American Airlines flight attendant was indicted Thursday after authorities said he tried to secretly record video of a 14-year-old girl using an airplane bathroom last September.

Police have also alleged that Estes Carter Thompson III, 36, of Charlotte, North Carolina, had recordings of four other girls using lavatories on an aircraft where he worked.

Thompson was indicted on one count of attempted sexual exploitation of children and one count of possession of images of child sexual abuse depicting a prepubescent minor.

Thompson was charged and arrested in January 2024 in Lynchburg, Virginia. He has been in federal custody since. A lawyer for Thompson said after the indictment by a federal grand jury that he was unable to comment.

Investigators said that about midway through a Sept. 2, 2023, flight from Charlotte to Boston, the 14-year-old got up to use the main cabin lavatory nearest to her seat but found it was occupied.

Thompson then told her the first-class lavatory was unoccupied and escorted her there, investigators said. Before she entered the bathroom, Thompson allegedly told her he needed to wash his hands and that the toilet seat was broken, they said.

After he left, the teen entered the bathroom and she saw red stickers on the underside of the toilet seat lid, which was in the open position, officials said.

Beneath the stickers, Thompson had concealed his iPhone to record a video, investigators said. The girl used her phone to take a picture of the stickers and concealed iPhone before leaving.

Prosecutors also allege hundreds of images of child sexual abuse generated through artificial intelligence were found stored on Thompson’s iCloud account.

Attempted sexual exploitation of children carries a sentence of 15-30 years in prison, while possessing images of sexual abuse of a prepubescent minor can mean up to 20 years in prison.

Both charges also provide for at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000 and restitution.

American Airlines previously issued a statement saying the flight attendant was “immediately withheld from service” and hasn’t worked since the phone was discovered.

A search of Thompson’s iCloud account revealed four additional instances between January and August 2023 in which Thompson recorded a minor using the lavatory on an aircraft, according to investigators.

Those depicted in the recordings were 7, 9, 11 and 14 years old at the time, they said. Their families have been contacted by police, investigators said.

Steve Leblanc, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man jumps on TTC tracks at Sherbourne station fleeing from police after allegedly assaulting a woman
Man jumps on TTC tracks at Sherbourne station fleeing from police after allegedly assaulting a woman

A male suspect has been taken to hospital after jumping onto the subway tracks at Sherbourne station while allegedly fleeing from police. Police were called to the station around 12 p.m. on Friday...

9m ago

Three strikes and you’re out? Victim of multiple vehicle thefts calls foul on insurance industry
Three strikes and you’re out? Victim of multiple vehicle thefts calls foul on insurance industry

As the number of vehicle thefts continue to skyrocket across the GTA, so do insurance rates for some victims. One man, who’s been victimized multiple times but was able to recover his vehicle in...

Speakers Corner

1m ago

OPP reviewing actions of officer who provided protester with security info of Prime Minister
OPP reviewing actions of officer who provided protester with security info of Prime Minister

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reviewing the actions of one of their officers who gave security information about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to a protester and expressed his support for the demonstrators. In...

4h ago

Boy, 15, charged in shooting outside of Hamilton daycare
Boy, 15, charged in shooting outside of Hamilton daycare

Hamilton police have arrested a 15-year-old boy after a shooting outside of a daycare in the city's east end on Monday. Investigators say the shooting occurred while children from the daycare, located...

18m ago

Top Stories

Man jumps on TTC tracks at Sherbourne station fleeing from police after allegedly assaulting a woman
Man jumps on TTC tracks at Sherbourne station fleeing from police after allegedly assaulting a woman

A male suspect has been taken to hospital after jumping onto the subway tracks at Sherbourne station while allegedly fleeing from police. Police were called to the station around 12 p.m. on Friday...

9m ago

Three strikes and you’re out? Victim of multiple vehicle thefts calls foul on insurance industry
Three strikes and you’re out? Victim of multiple vehicle thefts calls foul on insurance industry

As the number of vehicle thefts continue to skyrocket across the GTA, so do insurance rates for some victims. One man, who’s been victimized multiple times but was able to recover his vehicle in...

Speakers Corner

1m ago

OPP reviewing actions of officer who provided protester with security info of Prime Minister
OPP reviewing actions of officer who provided protester with security info of Prime Minister

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reviewing the actions of one of their officers who gave security information about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to a protester and expressed his support for the demonstrators. In...

4h ago

Boy, 15, charged in shooting outside of Hamilton daycare
Boy, 15, charged in shooting outside of Hamilton daycare

Hamilton police have arrested a 15-year-old boy after a shooting outside of a daycare in the city's east end on Monday. Investigators say the shooting occurred while children from the daycare, located...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs

Toronto is ramping up measures for the 373 dogs deemed dangerous across the city, including new signage and a public database. Michelle Mackey reports.

20h ago

2:31
Police believe fatal fall from downtown balcony was murder
Police believe fatal fall from downtown balcony was murder

One man is dead after being pushed off a balcony in downtown Toronto. Shauna Hunt hears from witnesses and gets the latest from police on the investigation.

21h ago

2:29
Cool but sunny Friday before weekend rain
Cool but sunny Friday before weekend rain

Potential morning frost will give way to a sun-filled Friday before rain moves in to start the weekend. Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 20s by the end of the weekend.

21h ago

2:03
Man dead after violent home invasion at Etobicoke townhouse
Man dead after violent home invasion at Etobicoke townhouse

A man in his 30s has been killed in what investigators say was a violent home invasion that turned deadly. Jazan Grewal reports.

17h ago

2:33
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh

Independent MPP Sarah Jama openly defied a keffiyeh ban in the Ontario legislature. As Tina Yazdani reports, she was asked to leave the chambers but refused, prompting a heated debate.

22h ago

More Videos