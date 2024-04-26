Globe wins seven newspaper awards; CP recognized for CSIS investigation

Reporters place their microphones on a podium before an announcement in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 26, 2024 10:14 pm.

TORONTO — The Globe and Mail was the top winner at the National Newspaper Awards, which were handed out on Friday night.

The Globe won nods in seven of the 23 regular categories. La Presse and the Toronto Star both won three awards, and the Brandon Sun and the Narwhal each had two.

Thirteen other news outlets received one award each, including The Canadian Press, which was recognized in the investigations category for a project examining workplace abuse at Canada’s spy agency.

Friday marked the first time in the 75-year history of the awards that work was recognized in a language other than English or French.

A team of journalists from the Chinese-language publication Sing Tao was recognized in the Special Topic category for a four-part series that explored the challenges newcomers from Hong Kong face in Canada.

The Globe and Mail’s Doug Saunders was named journalist of the year.

Saunders spent weeks travelling the world’s most contested migration routes for a deep look at the migration crisis.

The Toronto Press Club established the National Newspaper Awards in 1949 to encourage excellence and reward achievement in daily newspaper work in Canada.

Darryl Greer was the reporter that led the winning Canadian Press project. He spent months looking into allegations of rape, stalking and bullying at one of Canada’s most secretive organizations: the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

Halifax Chronicle Herald editorial cartoonist Bruce MacKinnon won his ninth NNA on Friday, tying the all-time record set by the Globe and Mail’s Grant Robertson last year.

There were 69 finalists selected from 892 entries and winners were selected by three-judge panels in each category.

The competition is open to newspapers, news agencies and online news sites approved for entry by the National Newspaper Awards board of governors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Rally held to reverse keffiyeh ban as NDP threaten to defy ban when legislature resumes
Rally held to reverse keffiyeh ban as NDP threaten to defy ban when legislature resumes

The backlash surrounding the controversial keffiyeh ban inside the Ontario legislature continued Friday night with a group taking their concerns to Premier Doug Ford's constituency office. The protesters...

1h ago

Canadians getting sick trying to cut food costs: study
Canadians getting sick trying to cut food costs: study

A new study finds that one in five Canadians believe they have fallen ill as a result of eating unsafe food because they didn't want to throw it out. More than half of 9,000 people surveyed by Dalhousie's...

2h ago

TTC says west end subway service suspended all weekend and possibly into next week
TTC says west end subway service suspended all weekend and possibly into next week

The TTC says subway service between Kipling and Jane stations will remain closed all weekend and the service suspension could spill into the start of next week. Service on the west end of the Bloor-Danforth...

3h ago

Innisfil crash closes section of Highway 400
Innisfil crash closes section of Highway 400

A crash in Innisfil on Friday has closed a section of Highway 400 in both directions. Ontario Provincial Police say the roadway is closed between Highway 89 and County Road 88 in Cookstown. CityNews...

3h ago

