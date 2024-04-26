Globe wins seven newspaper awards; CP recognized for CSIS investigation

TORONTO — The Globe and Mail was the top winner at the National Newspaper Awards, which were handed out on Friday night.

The Globe won nods in seven of the 23 regular categories. La Presse and the Toronto Star both won three awards, and the Brandon Sun and the Narwhal each had two.

Thirteen other news outlets received one award each, including The Canadian Press, which was recognized in the investigations category for a project examining workplace abuse at Canada’s spy agency.

Friday marked the first time in the 75-year history of the awards that work was recognized in a language other than English or French.

A team of journalists from the Chinese-language publication Sing Tao was recognized in the Special Topic category for a four-part series that explored the challenges newcomers from Hong Kong face in Canada.

The Globe and Mail’s Doug Saunders was named journalist of the year.

Saunders spent weeks travelling the world’s most contested migration routes for a deep look at the migration crisis.

The Toronto Press Club established the National Newspaper Awards in 1949 to encourage excellence and reward achievement in daily newspaper work in Canada.

Darryl Greer was the reporter that led the winning Canadian Press project. He spent months looking into allegations of rape, stalking and bullying at one of Canada’s most secretive organizations: the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

Halifax Chronicle Herald editorial cartoonist Bruce MacKinnon won his ninth NNA on Friday, tying the all-time record set by the Globe and Mail’s Grant Robertson last year.

There were 69 finalists selected from 892 entries and winners were selected by three-judge panels in each category.

The competition is open to newspapers, news agencies and online news sites approved for entry by the National Newspaper Awards board of governors.

The Canadian Press