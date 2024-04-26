Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

Posted April 26, 2024 5:52 pm.

Last Updated April 26, 2024 5:56 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House national security spokesman John Kirby.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Tim Kaine, D-Va.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — McConnell; Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa.; UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va.; Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

The Associated Press

