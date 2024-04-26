In the news today: Consular freeze worries Ukrainian man in Canada

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, March 8, 2024. Men eligible for military service in Ukraine will lose access to administrative services abroad, Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced in a social-media post Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mindaugas Kulbis

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 26, 2024 4:15 am.

Last Updated April 26, 2024 4:26 am.

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

Consular freeze worries Ukrainian man in Canada

A Ukrainian man living in Canada says he’s worried a freeze on consular services for Ukrainians abroad could put his future in peril.

Mykyta Zakharchenko lived under the shadow of two major conflicts in his home country before he escaped to Canada during the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

This week, the Ukrainian foreign affairs minister announced Ukrainian men of fighting age would no longer be able to access consular services abroad.

The move is an effort to bring Ukrainian men eligible for military service back to the country, where they can be conscripted for the war effort.

The Canadian Immigration Department and the Ukrainian Embassy in Canada did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Here’s what else we’re watching…

Norad commander praises new defence policy

The new commander of Norad is praising the federal government’s updated defence policy, saying it aligns with his plans to defend the continent. 

General Gregory Guillot says it aligns with his plans to defend the continent and he’s focused ensuring American troops are ready to handle the harsh conditions in the Arctic. 

That will mean more training in the North, better cold-weather gear and improved infrastructure. 

Canada’s updated defence policy is heavily focused on Arctic sovereignty, with plans to buy new equipment and update what’s there. 

The policy calls for an additional 73-billion dollars to be spent on national defence.

— 

Ottawa still blocking some aid for Afghanistan

Foreign aid groups say the federal government must work faster to stop blocking them from helping people in Afghanistan. 

Aid workers are vulnerable to prosecution under the Criminal Code if they pay taxes for labour or goods to Afghanistan’s Taliban government.

That’s because Ottawa would qualify that as financially supporting a terrorist organization.

The United States, the European Union and Australia all issued exemptions to their terror laws by February 20-22, about six months into the Taliban’s rule. 

M-Ps have been asking for Ottawa to do the same for nearly two years, with Parliament acting last session to pass bill to facilitate humanitarian aid. 

Guilbeault concerned about Sarnia styrene plant

Canada’s Environment Minister says he ‘s looking for more way to protect a southern Ontario First Nation from repeated exposure to benzene from a nearby chemical plant.

Leaders from Aamjiwnaang (AHM’-joo-nong) First Nation and international environment advocates wrote to Steven Guilbeault Thursday asking him to take immediate steps to ensure the Ineos Styrolution plant in Sarnia remains closed until the First Nation deems it safe to reopen.

The letter comes as the plant issues a new warning about air pollution and initiates a shutdown to fall within a provincial compliance order.

The province is calling for the plant to take steps to fix the benzene pollution problem.

Guilbeault says he has met with First Nation leaders and wants to help solve the issue.

With changing climate, saffron blooms in Canada

A saffron researcher based in India says it’s not surprising that certain parts of Canada are increasingly suitable for growing saffron.

Saffron is now grown in parts of Nova Scotia, Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia, but has been traditionally grown in multiple countries, including India, Afghanistan and Spain.

Bashir Ahmad Allie, head of the saffron research station at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology in India, this shouldn’t be shocking, considering how climate is changing across the globe.

Allie notes that the climate change that has made saffron cultivation viable in Canada has had the opposite effect in the regions of India where it is grown. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Morning delays expected as fire shuts down subway service between Kipling and Jane stations
Morning delays expected as fire shuts down subway service between Kipling and Jane stations

Subway riders in the west end may be in for a longer morning commute as repairs continue on a portion of the Bloor-Danforth line following a fire Thursday afternoon. Service between Jane and Kipling...

6h ago

Jewish student sues over 'toxic, antisemitic working environment' at Toronto Metropolitan University
Jewish student sues over 'toxic, antisemitic working environment' at Toronto Metropolitan University

A Jewish student is suing Toronto Metropolitan University, saying a "toxic, antisemitic learning and working environment" exists at the school since the October 7 attack last year by Hamas on Israel. Nicole...

12h ago

1 suspect, 3 other persons of interest sought after man falls from balcony in downtown Toronto
1 suspect, 3 other persons of interest sought after man falls from balcony in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for one suspect and three persons of interest after a 38-year-old man fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto and was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning. Investigators...

7h ago

Homicide unit investigating after man found dead at Scarborough apartment building
Homicide unit investigating after man found dead at Scarborough apartment building

Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday at an apartment building in the city's east end. Emergency crews first received a call for a medical complaint...

11h ago

