Jack Layton Ferry Terminal getting ‘facelift’ ahead of busy summer season

More than a million people are expected to ride Toronto’s ferries this spring and summer and the City says it’s making improvements to the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal to better handle the crowds.

Mayor Olivia Chow said Friday that more staff is being hired to help handle the influx of expected ferry riders.

She added that the ferry dock terminal, which is named after her late husband, is also getting a fresh paint job and new maps, among other improvements.

“It’s getting a facelift,” Chow said. There’s a lot more we need to do on the ferry dock because it’s crowded.”

Chow urged visitors to buy their ferry tickets online ahead of time to help alleviate long lines.

The City is in the process of replacing its aging fleet of four ferries with new, electric vessels.

So far the city has secured funding for two electric ferries. Funding for the other two is subject to approval in future budgets, the city’s website states.

The two new ferries are expected to be operational by 2026.