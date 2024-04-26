Japan announces plans to launch upgraded observation satellites on new flagship rocket’s 3rd flight

FILE - A Mitsubishi Heavy Industries staff member stands next to the top of the first stage of a H3 rocket, inside the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' Nagoya Aerospace Systems Works Tobishima Plant in Tobishima, Aichi prefecture Thursday, March 21, 2024. Japan’s space agency announced Friday, April 26, that it will launch its new flagship rocket H3 on June 30 carrying an observation satellite for disaster response and security purposes, a key mission that it had failed in its debut flight last year.(AP Photo/Mari Yamaguchi)

By Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Posted April 26, 2024 4:41 am.

Last Updated April 26, 2024 4:56 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s space agency announced Friday a plan to launch a major upgrade to its satellite imaging system, as a new flagship rocket is put to the test for a third time.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency that an H3 rocket will be launched from the Tanegashima Space Center, on a southwestern Japanese island, early afternoon on June 30, with a launch window that runs through the end of July.

The rocket will be carrying an Advanced Land Observation Satellite, ALOS-4, tasked primarily with Earth observation and data collection for disaster response and mapmaking, as well as with monitoring military activity, such as missile launches, with an infrared sensor developed by the Defense Ministry. The ALOS-4 is a successor to the current ALOS-2 and can observe a much wider area.

The launch will be the H3’s third, coming after a failed debut in March 2023 and a successful launch on Feb. 17. During the first attempt, the rocket’s second stage engine did not ignite and the rocket had to be destroyed along with its main payload, a satellite that was supposed to be the ALOS-3.

During H3 No. 2’s successful test flight, it carried two commercially-developed observation microsatellites and an ALOS mockup.

JAXA and its main contractor Mitsubishi Heavy Industries have been developing H3 as a successor to its current mainstay, H-2A, which is set to retire after two more flights. MHI will eventually take over H3 production and launches from JAXA and hopes to make it commercially viable.

Japan sees a stable, commercially competitive space transport capability as key to the country’s space program and national security.

The 57-meter (187-foot) long H3 rocket is designed to carry larger payloads than the H-2A at about half its launch cost.

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Morning delays expected as fire shuts down subway service between Kipling and Jane stations
Morning delays expected as fire shuts down subway service between Kipling and Jane stations

Subway riders in the west end may be in for a longer morning commute as repairs continue on a portion of the Bloor-Danforth line following a fire Thursday afternoon. Service between Jane and Kipling...

6h ago

Jewish student sues over 'toxic, antisemitic working environment' at Toronto Metropolitan University
Jewish student sues over 'toxic, antisemitic working environment' at Toronto Metropolitan University

A Jewish student is suing Toronto Metropolitan University, saying a "toxic, antisemitic learning and working environment" exists at the school since the October 7 attack last year by Hamas on Israel. Nicole...

12h ago

1 suspect, 3 other persons of interest sought after man falls from balcony in downtown Toronto
1 suspect, 3 other persons of interest sought after man falls from balcony in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for one suspect and three persons of interest after a 38-year-old man fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto and was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning. Investigators...

7h ago

Homicide unit investigating after man found dead at Scarborough apartment building
Homicide unit investigating after man found dead at Scarborough apartment building

Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday at an apartment building in the city's east end. Emergency crews first received a call for a medical complaint...

11h ago

