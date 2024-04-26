Journalists sign manifesto in defense of Spanish PM and wife, criticize right-wing media, parties

FILE - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez poses for a portrait after an interview with The Associated Press at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, June 27, 2022. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says that he will consider resigning after what he calls “spurious” corruption allegations against his wife led to a judicial investigation being opened on April 24, 2024. Sánchez said in a letter posted on his X account that while the allegations against his wife Begoña Gómez are false, he is canceling his public agenda until Monday when he announce whether he will continue or step down. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 26, 2024 1:46 pm.

Last Updated April 26, 2024 1:56 pm.

MADRID (AP) — Thousands of Spanish journalists came out Friday in support of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and his wife following Sánchez’s announcement that he was considering his future as premier after a court opened preliminary proceedings against his wife on corruption allegations.

Sánchez, who is to announce his future Monday, blamed the judicial probe on “spurious” attacks by right and far-right opponents in the media and political parties.

In support, several thousand journalists and writers signed an online manifesto saying, “the attack by the media and judicial extreme right against the wife of the President of the Government is a new attempt to subvert the popular will expressed at the polls through illicit means.”

It criticized what it called a “campaign of hoaxes, falsehoods and harassment” against members of the last two leftist coalition governments, saying they were coordinated and financed by right-wing political parties, aligned media, businesses and judiciary members.

The legal complaint against Sánchez’s wife, Begoña Gómez, was filed by a far-right legal platform that says Gómez used her position to influence business deals.

The group, Manos Limpias, or “Clean Hands,” acknowledged that the complaint was based on newspaper articles. Spanish prosecutors say it should be thrown out.

“The undersigned journalists invite civil society to join this manifesto and to mobilize on social networks and in the streets against this anti-democratic outrage,” Friday’s manifesto read.

“Governments are chosen and changed at the polls and in Parliament,” it continued, before ending with the call of “No to the judicial and media coup. No to the mud machine.”

The right-of center opposition Popular Party, however, said Sánchez’s behavior was a pathetic ploy to try to win support in upcoming regional and European elections.

Sánchez’s supporters plan a demonstration in support of Sánchez in Madrid on Saturday.

The Associated Press


Man jumps on TTC tracks at Sherbourne station fleeing from police after allegedly assaulting a woman
Man jumps on TTC tracks at Sherbourne station fleeing from police after allegedly assaulting a woman

A male suspect has been taken to hospital after jumping onto the subway tracks at Sherbourne station while allegedly fleeing from police. Police were called to the station around 12 p.m. on Friday...

35m ago

Three strikes and you're out? Victim of multiple vehicle thefts calls foul on insurance industry
Three strikes and you’re out? Victim of multiple vehicle thefts calls foul on insurance industry

As the number of vehicle thefts continue to skyrocket across the GTA, so do insurance rates for some victims. One man, who’s been victimized multiple times but was able to recover his vehicle in...

Speakers Corner

27m ago

OPP reviewing actions of officer who provided protester with security info of Prime Minister
OPP reviewing actions of officer who provided protester with security info of Prime Minister

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reviewing the actions of one of their officers who gave security information about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to a protester and expressed his support for the demonstrators. In...

3h ago

King Charles to resume public duties next week after cancer treatment: palace
King Charles to resume public duties next week after cancer treatment: palace

King Charles III is back. The 75-year-old monarch will resume his public duties next week following a three-month break to focus on his treatment and recuperation after he was diagnosed with...

21m ago

2:21
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs

Toronto is ramping up measures for the 373 dogs deemed dangerous across the city, including new signage and a public database. Michelle Mackey reports.

18h ago

2:31
Police believe fatal fall from downtown balcony was murder
Police believe fatal fall from downtown balcony was murder

One man is dead after being pushed off a balcony in downtown Toronto. Shauna Hunt hears from witnesses and gets the latest from police on the investigation.

19h ago

2:29
Cool but sunny Friday before weekend rain
Cool but sunny Friday before weekend rain

Potential morning frost will give way to a sun-filled Friday before rain moves in to start the weekend. Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 20s by the end of the weekend.

20h ago

2:03
Man dead after violent home invasion at Etobicoke townhouse
Man dead after violent home invasion at Etobicoke townhouse

A man in his 30s has been killed in what investigators say was a violent home invasion that turned deadly. Jazan Grewal reports.

16h ago

2:33
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh

Independent MPP Sarah Jama openly defied a keffiyeh ban in the Ontario legislature. As Tina Yazdani reports, she was asked to leave the chambers but refused, prompting a heated debate.

20h ago

