Planning for potential presidential transition underway as Biden administration kicks it off

President Joe Biden, from left, walks with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and White House deputy chief of staff Bruce Reed, as they cross the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 26, 2024, after returning from a trip to New York. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

By Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Posted April 26, 2024 4:04 pm.

Last Updated April 26, 2024 4:13 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday formally began planning for a potential presidential transition, aiming to ensure continuity of government no matter the outcome of November’s general election.

Shalanda Young, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, sent memos to all executive departments and agencies, directing them to name a point person for transition planning by May 3. It’s the routine first step in congressionally mandated preparedness for presidential transitions.

Next week, White House chief of staff Jeff Zients — who also chaired Biden’s 2020 transition effort — will lead the first meeting of the White House Transition Coordinating Council, which consists of senior White House policy, national security and management officials, as required by the Presidential Transition Act.

The act provides federal support for major party candidates to prepare to govern so that they can have personnel in place to take policy actions on their first day in office. Making sure presidential candidates are ready to take charge of the federal government became a heightened priority after the Sept. 11 attacks, and the act has been updated several times since to provide additional resources to candidates and to require incumbents to plan for a handoff with even greater intensity.

Young’s letter is nearly identical to the one sent four years ago by Trump administration acting director Russell Vought, for a transition process that started out orderly, but derailed when then-President Donald Trump refused to concede his defeat to Biden. It took until Nov. 23, two weeks after the election was called, for Trump’s General Services Administration to name Biden as the “apparent winner” of the 2020 race — a required step for the transition to begin.

The law requires presidential candidates and the General Services Administration to reach a memorandum of understanding that governs everything from the provision of federal office space to access to sensitive documents by Sept. 1, though often it is reached sooner. Candidates must first formally secure their party’s nomination at their conventions before the memorandum of understanding can be signed.

Transition teams begin vetting candidates for jobs in a future administration, including beginning the time-consuming security clearance process for likely appointees who need to be ready to take their posts on Inauguration Day.

Biden in February launched a separate task force aimed at addressing the “systemic” problem of mishandling classified information during presidential transitions, days after a Justice Department special counsel’s sharply critical report said he and his aides had done just that when he left the vice presidency in 2016.

Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man jumps on TTC tracks at Sherbourne station fleeing from police after allegedly assaulting a woman
Man jumps on TTC tracks at Sherbourne station fleeing from police after allegedly assaulting a woman

A male suspect has been taken to hospital after jumping onto the subway tracks at Sherbourne station while allegedly fleeing from police. Police were called to the station around 12 p.m. on Friday...

11m ago

Three strikes and you’re out? Victim of multiple vehicle thefts calls foul on insurance industry
Three strikes and you’re out? Victim of multiple vehicle thefts calls foul on insurance industry

As the number of vehicle thefts continue to skyrocket across the GTA, so do insurance rates for some victims. One man, who’s been victimized multiple times but was able to recover his vehicle in...

Speakers Corner

0m ago

OPP reviewing actions of officer who provided protester with security info of Prime Minister
OPP reviewing actions of officer who provided protester with security info of Prime Minister

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reviewing the actions of one of their officers who gave security information about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to a protester and expressed his support for the demonstrators. In...

4h ago

Boy, 15, charged in shooting outside of Hamilton daycare
Boy, 15, charged in shooting outside of Hamilton daycare

Hamilton police have arrested a 15-year-old boy after a shooting outside of a daycare in the city's east end on Monday. Investigators say the shooting occurred while children from the daycare, located...

19m ago

Top Stories

Man jumps on TTC tracks at Sherbourne station fleeing from police after allegedly assaulting a woman
Man jumps on TTC tracks at Sherbourne station fleeing from police after allegedly assaulting a woman

A male suspect has been taken to hospital after jumping onto the subway tracks at Sherbourne station while allegedly fleeing from police. Police were called to the station around 12 p.m. on Friday...

11m ago

Three strikes and you’re out? Victim of multiple vehicle thefts calls foul on insurance industry
Three strikes and you’re out? Victim of multiple vehicle thefts calls foul on insurance industry

As the number of vehicle thefts continue to skyrocket across the GTA, so do insurance rates for some victims. One man, who’s been victimized multiple times but was able to recover his vehicle in...

Speakers Corner

0m ago

OPP reviewing actions of officer who provided protester with security info of Prime Minister
OPP reviewing actions of officer who provided protester with security info of Prime Minister

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reviewing the actions of one of their officers who gave security information about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to a protester and expressed his support for the demonstrators. In...

4h ago

Boy, 15, charged in shooting outside of Hamilton daycare
Boy, 15, charged in shooting outside of Hamilton daycare

Hamilton police have arrested a 15-year-old boy after a shooting outside of a daycare in the city's east end on Monday. Investigators say the shooting occurred while children from the daycare, located...

19m ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs

Toronto is ramping up measures for the 373 dogs deemed dangerous across the city, including new signage and a public database. Michelle Mackey reports.

20h ago

2:31
Police believe fatal fall from downtown balcony was murder
Police believe fatal fall from downtown balcony was murder

One man is dead after being pushed off a balcony in downtown Toronto. Shauna Hunt hears from witnesses and gets the latest from police on the investigation.

21h ago

2:29
Cool but sunny Friday before weekend rain
Cool but sunny Friday before weekend rain

Potential morning frost will give way to a sun-filled Friday before rain moves in to start the weekend. Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 20s by the end of the weekend.

21h ago

2:03
Man dead after violent home invasion at Etobicoke townhouse
Man dead after violent home invasion at Etobicoke townhouse

A man in his 30s has been killed in what investigators say was a violent home invasion that turned deadly. Jazan Grewal reports.

17h ago

2:33
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh

Independent MPP Sarah Jama openly defied a keffiyeh ban in the Ontario legislature. As Tina Yazdani reports, she was asked to leave the chambers but refused, prompting a heated debate.

22h ago

More Videos