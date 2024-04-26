Polish and Lithuanian leaders oversee military drills along their shared border

Lithuanian Army soldiers take part in a Lithuanian-Polish Brave Griffin 24/II military exercise near the Suwalki Gap near the Polish border at the Dirmiskes village, Alytus district west of the capital Vilnius in Lithuania on Friday, April 26, 2024. Over 1500 troops and 200 pieces of tactical equipment are rehearsing defence scenarios under the bilateral Lithuanian-Polish Orsha Plan near the Suwalki Gap. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

By Mindaugas Kulbis And Liudas Dapkus, The Associated Press

Posted April 26, 2024 9:22 am.

Last Updated April 26, 2024 9:26 am.

DIRMISKES, Lithuania (AP) — Polish President Andrzej Duda said Friday that “a potential aggressor must see our readiness” as he and his Lithuanian counterpart monitored a joint military drill along their shared border.

Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda met on the last day of the week-long Brave Griffin 24/II military exercise along the Suwalki Gap, a strategically important stretch of land that’s considered a potential flashpoint area in case of a standoff between Russia and NATO.

The border, almost 100 kilometers (62 miles) long between NATO members Poland and Lithuania, is also a land corridor between Belarus, a Moscow ally, and Russia’s Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad.

“There is a potential threat, which is why these exercises are going on,” Duda said.

The drill included 1,500 Lithuanian infantry soldiers, nearly 200 members of Poland’s 15th Mechanized Brigade, and U.S. and Portuguese military personnel.

Until recently the land border was seen as vulnerable because if Russia were to ever seize the Suwalki Gap, it could leave Lithuania and the other two Baltic states, Latvia and Estonia, cut off from Poland and other NATO allies.

However that perception of the corridor has changed since Sweden joined NATO in March, as the Baltic Sea now is almost surrounded by NATO countries and any attempts to cut off the corridor would not leave Baltic countries severed. The Baltic Sea is Russia’s maritime point of access to the city of St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad, which is separated from the Russian mainland.

The border stretch, named after a nearby Polish town, also provides land access connections between Belarus and Kaliningrad. Russian citizens have a visa waiver arrangement for passing through the area.

—— Dapkus reported from Vilnius, Lithuania.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Mindaugas Kulbis And Liudas Dapkus, The Associated Press






Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Portion of Line 2 subway service to be impacted for days following fire at Islington Station
Portion of Line 2 subway service to be impacted for days following fire at Islington Station

Subway riders in Etobicoke may be in for a messy few days as repairs due to a fire are expected to continue over the weekend. Service between Jane and Kipling stations on Line 2, the Bloor-Danforth...

updated

28m ago

Child in critical condition after being hit by transport truck in Rexdale
Child in critical condition after being hit by transport truck in Rexdale

A child has been rushed to a trauma centre and is in critical condition after being struck by a transport truck. Toronto police were called to the Albion Road and Elmhurst Drive area in Rexdale just...

5m ago

Warmest day of the year possible for Sunday as rain moves in Toronto, GTA
Warmest day of the year possible for Sunday as rain moves in Toronto, GTA

Toronto and the GTA will experience a flash freeze on Friday before temperatures shift for a rapid warm-up this weekend, with more rain on the way. A brief spell of Arctic air made it feel more like...

42m ago

A conversation with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
A conversation with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

After an announcement at a Honda plant in Alliston, Ont., that will bring billions in new electric vehicle investment, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down with The Big Story to chat in-depth about the...

The Big Story

57m ago

Top Stories

Portion of Line 2 subway service to be impacted for days following fire at Islington Station
Portion of Line 2 subway service to be impacted for days following fire at Islington Station

Subway riders in Etobicoke may be in for a messy few days as repairs due to a fire are expected to continue over the weekend. Service between Jane and Kipling stations on Line 2, the Bloor-Danforth...

updated

28m ago

Child in critical condition after being hit by transport truck in Rexdale
Child in critical condition after being hit by transport truck in Rexdale

A child has been rushed to a trauma centre and is in critical condition after being struck by a transport truck. Toronto police were called to the Albion Road and Elmhurst Drive area in Rexdale just...

5m ago

Warmest day of the year possible for Sunday as rain moves in Toronto, GTA
Warmest day of the year possible for Sunday as rain moves in Toronto, GTA

Toronto and the GTA will experience a flash freeze on Friday before temperatures shift for a rapid warm-up this weekend, with more rain on the way. A brief spell of Arctic air made it feel more like...

42m ago

A conversation with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
A conversation with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

After an announcement at a Honda plant in Alliston, Ont., that will bring billions in new electric vehicle investment, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down with The Big Story to chat in-depth about the...

The Big Story

57m ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs

Toronto is ramping up measures for the 373 dogs deemed dangerous across the city, including new signage and a public database. Michelle Mackey reports.

13h ago

2:31
Police believe fatal fall from downtown balcony was murder
Police believe fatal fall from downtown balcony was murder

One man is dead after being pushed off a balcony in downtown Toronto. Shauna Hunt hears from witnesses and gets the latest from police on the investigation.

15h ago

2:03
Man dead after violent home invasion at Etobicoke townhouse
Man dead after violent home invasion at Etobicoke townhouse

A man in his 30s has been killed in what investigators say was a violent home invasion that turned deadly. Jazan Grewal reports.

11h ago

2:33
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh

Independent MPP Sarah Jama openly defied a keffiyeh ban in the Ontario legislature. As Tina Yazdani reports, she was asked to leave the chambers but refused, prompting a heated debate.

16h ago

6:59
Best calls from legendary HNIC broadcaster Bob Cole
Best calls from legendary HNIC broadcaster Bob Cole

Bob Cole has worked in television since 1973 and been apart of some of the best moments in hockey history. Relive some of his best.

20h ago

More Videos