Regulators close Philadelphia-based Republic First Bank, first US bank failure this year

FILE - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) seal is shown outside its headquarters, March 14, 2023, in Washington. Regulators have closed Republic First Bank, a regional lender operating in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. The FDIC said Friday, April 26, 2024, it had seized the Philadelphia-based bank, which had roughly $6 billion in assets and $4 billion in deposits as of Jan. 31. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted April 26, 2024 7:52 pm.

Last Updated April 26, 2024 7:56 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Regulators have closed Republic First Bank, a regional lender operating in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Friday it had seized the Philadelphia-based bank, which did business as Republic Bank and had roughly $6 billion in assets and $4 billion in deposits as of Jan. 31.

Fulton Bank, which is based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, agreed to assume substantially all of the failed bank’s deposits and buy essentially all of its assets, the agency said.

Republic Bank’s 32 branches will reopen as branches of Fulton Bank as early as Saturday. Republic First Bank depositors can access their funds via checks or ATMs as early as Friday night, the FDIC said.

The bank’s failure is expected to cost the deposit insurance fund $667 million.

The lender is the first FDIC-insured institution to fail in the U.S. this year. The last bank failure — Citizens Bank, based in Sac City, Iowa — was in November.

In a strong economy an average of only four or five banks close each year.

Rising interest rates and falling commercial real estate values, especially for office buildings grappling with surging vacancy rates following the pandemic, have heightened the financial risks for many regional and community banks. Outstanding loans backed by properties that have lost value make them a challenge to refinance.

Last month, an investor group including Steven Mnuchin, who served as U.S. Treasury secretary during the Trump administration, agreed to pump more than $1 billion to rescue New York Community Bancorp, which has been hammered by weakness in commercial real estate and growing pains resulting from its buyout of a distressed bank.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadians getting sick trying to cut food costs: study
Canadians getting sick trying to cut food costs: study

A new study finds that one in five Canadians believe they have fallen ill as a result of eating unsafe food because they didn't want to throw it out. More than half of 9,000 people surveyed by Dalhousie's...

1h ago

TTC says west end subway service suspended all weekend and possibly into next week
TTC says west end subway service suspended all weekend and possibly into next week

The TTC says subway service between Kipling and Jane stations will remain closed all weekend and the service suspension could spill into the start of next week. Service on the west end of the Bloor-Danforth...

2h ago

Innisfil crash closes section of Highway 400
Innisfil crash closes section of Highway 400

A crash in Innisfil on Friday has closed a section of Highway 400 in both directions. Ontario Provincial Police say the roadway is closed between Highway 89 and County Road 88 in Cookstown. CityNews...

1h ago

Three strikes and you’re out? Victim of multiple vehicle thefts calls foul on insurance industry
Three strikes and you’re out? Victim of multiple vehicle thefts calls foul on insurance industry

As the number of vehicle thefts continue to skyrocket across the GTA, so do insurance rates for some victims. One man, who’s been victimized multiple times but was able to recover his vehicle in...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Top Stories

Canadians getting sick trying to cut food costs: study
Canadians getting sick trying to cut food costs: study

A new study finds that one in five Canadians believe they have fallen ill as a result of eating unsafe food because they didn't want to throw it out. More than half of 9,000 people surveyed by Dalhousie's...

1h ago

TTC says west end subway service suspended all weekend and possibly into next week
TTC says west end subway service suspended all weekend and possibly into next week

The TTC says subway service between Kipling and Jane stations will remain closed all weekend and the service suspension could spill into the start of next week. Service on the west end of the Bloor-Danforth...

2h ago

Innisfil crash closes section of Highway 400
Innisfil crash closes section of Highway 400

A crash in Innisfil on Friday has closed a section of Highway 400 in both directions. Ontario Provincial Police say the roadway is closed between Highway 89 and County Road 88 in Cookstown. CityNews...

1h ago

Three strikes and you’re out? Victim of multiple vehicle thefts calls foul on insurance industry
Three strikes and you’re out? Victim of multiple vehicle thefts calls foul on insurance industry

As the number of vehicle thefts continue to skyrocket across the GTA, so do insurance rates for some victims. One man, who’s been victimized multiple times but was able to recover his vehicle in...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations

Subway service on the western portion of Line 2 continues to be impacted after a track fire earlier this week. Shauna Hunt reports shuttle busses are running, and service could be impacted through the weekend.

2h ago

2:27
Etobicoke man goes above and beyond to recover stolen vehicle
Etobicoke man goes above and beyond to recover stolen vehicle

Mark Harrison’s vehicle has been stolen three times in the past year but he was able to get it back but despite his efforts he says he’s being punished by his insurance provider. Pat Taney reports.

4h ago

1:07
Fire repairs to affect subway service on portion of TTC's Line 2
Fire repairs to affect subway service on portion of TTC's Line 2

The TTC says fire repairs are expected to last for a few days and will impact a portion of Line 2 subway service this weekend. Shuttle buses are running for transit riders.

11h ago

2:21
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs

Toronto is ramping up measures for the 373 dogs deemed dangerous across the city, including new signage and a public database. Michelle Mackey reports.
2:31
Police believe fatal fall from downtown balcony was murder
Police believe fatal fall from downtown balcony was murder

One man is dead after being pushed off a balcony in downtown Toronto. Shauna Hunt hears from witnesses and gets the latest from police on the investigation.

More Videos