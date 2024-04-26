S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also higher

TORONTO — Gains in the base metal stocks helped lift Canada’s main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.70 points at 21,920.08.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 85.79 points at 38,171.59. The S&P 500 index was up 49.94 points at 5,098.36, while the Nasdaq composite was up 309.27 points at 15,921.03.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.04 cents US compared with 73.05 cents US on Thursday.

The June crude oil contract was up 20 cents at US$83.77 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down five cents at US$1.94 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$3.50 at US$2,346.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was up two cents at US$4.56 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press