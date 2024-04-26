Sweden should spend more on defense and increase the number of conscripts, lawmakers recommend

Swedish soldiers during the military exercise Aurora 23 at Berga naval base outside Stockholm, Friday, April 28, 2023. A Swedish parliament committee on Friday, April 26, 2024, said Sweden which recently joined NATO, should increase its military budget by nearly 54 billion kronor ($5 billion) until 2030 to strengthen the Scandinavian country's air defense and increase the number of conscripts, among others. (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 26, 2024 6:45 am.

Last Updated April 26, 2024 6:56 am.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden should increase its military budget by nearly 54 billion kronor ($5 billion) until 2030 to strengthen its air defenses and beef up the number of conscripts, a Swedish parliamentary committee recommended Friday.

The Scandinavian country joined the NATO alliance in March, moving away from a decades-long policy of neutrality in the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The report by the Defense Committee which is made up of representatives of the eight political parties sitting in the Swedish parliament, said that NATO membership and the serious security situation require higher ambitions. “An armed attack against Sweden or our allies cannot be ruled out,” the commission said in its report entitled “Strong defense capability, Sweden as an ally.”

Sweden’s air defense must also be expanded to meet threats from unmanned flying craft, more hunting and cruise missiles must be purchased and the navy should receive more personnel, according to the nearly 300-page report which also suggested that the number of conscripts should gradually be increased to 12,000 in 2032. Presently there are about 8,000 conscripts in Sweden.

The recommendation follows similar moves in its two Scandinavian neighbors, both of them longstanding NATO members. Earlier this month, Norway said it would gradually increase the number of conscripted soldiers from 9,000 at present to 13,500 by 2036. Meanwhile, Denmark last month said it wants to increase the number of young people doing military service by extending conscription to women and increasing the time of service from four months to 11 months.

Sweden’s current military budget is about 119 billion kronor ($11 bilion).

The center-right, three-party coalition of Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is likely to follow most of the commission’s recommendations in the report, which was presented Friday.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Subway service could be impacted for days between Kipling and Jane stations due to fire repairs
Subway service could be impacted for days between Kipling and Jane stations due to fire repairs

Subway riders in the west end may be in for a messy few days, with repairs expected to continue over the weekend on a portion of the Bloor-Danforth line following a fire on Thursday. Service between...

updated

34m ago

Warmest day of the year possible for Sunday as rain moves in Toronto, GTA
Warmest day of the year possible for Sunday as rain moves in Toronto, GTA

Toronto and the GTA will experience a flash freeze on Friday before temperatures shift for a rapid warm-up this weekend, with more rain on the way. A brief spell of Arctic air made it feel more like...

19m ago

1 suspect, 3 other persons of interest sought after man falls from balcony in downtown Toronto
1 suspect, 3 other persons of interest sought after man falls from balcony in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for one suspect and three persons of interest after a 38-year-old man fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto and was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning. Investigators...

8h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Hot Docs and more Leafs playoff action
Weekend need-to-know: Hot Docs and more Leafs playoff action

The annual Hot Docs festival is back in Toronto this weekend while the Leafs fight to even up their playoff series against the Boston Bruins at home. Keep scrolling to see some of the events taking...

8h ago

Top Stories

Subway service could be impacted for days between Kipling and Jane stations due to fire repairs
Subway service could be impacted for days between Kipling and Jane stations due to fire repairs

Subway riders in the west end may be in for a messy few days, with repairs expected to continue over the weekend on a portion of the Bloor-Danforth line following a fire on Thursday. Service between...

updated

34m ago

Warmest day of the year possible for Sunday as rain moves in Toronto, GTA
Warmest day of the year possible for Sunday as rain moves in Toronto, GTA

Toronto and the GTA will experience a flash freeze on Friday before temperatures shift for a rapid warm-up this weekend, with more rain on the way. A brief spell of Arctic air made it feel more like...

19m ago

1 suspect, 3 other persons of interest sought after man falls from balcony in downtown Toronto
1 suspect, 3 other persons of interest sought after man falls from balcony in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for one suspect and three persons of interest after a 38-year-old man fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto and was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning. Investigators...

8h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Hot Docs and more Leafs playoff action
Weekend need-to-know: Hot Docs and more Leafs playoff action

The annual Hot Docs festival is back in Toronto this weekend while the Leafs fight to even up their playoff series against the Boston Bruins at home. Keep scrolling to see some of the events taking...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Police believe fatal fall from downtown balcony was murder
Police believe fatal fall from downtown balcony was murder

One man is dead after being pushed off a balcony in downtown Toronto. Shauna Hunt hears from witnesses and gets the latest from police on the investigation.

12h ago

2:03
Man dead after violent home invasion at Etobicoke townhouse
Man dead after violent home invasion at Etobicoke townhouse

A man in his 30s has been killed in what investigators say was a violent home invasion that turned deadly. Jazan Grewal reports.

8h ago

2:33
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh

Independent MPP Sarah Jama openly defied a keffiyeh ban in the Ontario legislature. As Tina Yazdani reports, she was asked to leave the chambers but refused, prompting a heated debate.

13h ago

6:59
Best calls from legendary HNIC broadcaster Bob Cole
Best calls from legendary HNIC broadcaster Bob Cole

Bob Cole has worked in television since 1973 and been apart of some of the best moments in hockey history. Relive some of his best.

17h ago

1:38
Meet the latest $70M Lotto Max winners from Lakefield, Ont.
Meet the latest $70M Lotto Max winners from Lakefield, Ont.

A couple from Ontario discussed their recent $70-million Lotto Max win with the OLG. After keeping it a secret for months, they revealed their grand winnings to their extended family members for the first time.

19h ago

More Videos