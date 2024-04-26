The Latest | Trump’s hush money trial will resume with cross-examination of ex-tabloid publisher

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media at Manhattan criminal court during the continuation of his trial on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in New York. (Spencer Platt/Pool Photo via AP) 2024 Getty Images

By The Associated Press

Posted April 26, 2024 6:42 am.

Last Updated April 26, 2024 6:56 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Defense lawyers in Donald Trump’s hush money trial are poised Friday to dig into an account of the former publisher of the National Enquirer and his efforts to protect Trump from negative stories during the 2016 election.

David Pecker will return to the witness stand for the fourth day as defense attorneys try to poke holes in his testimony, which has described helping bury embarrassing stories Trump feared could hurt his campaign.

Pecker so far has painted a tawdry portrait of “catch and kill” tabloid schemes — catching a potentially damaging story by buying the rights to it and then killing it through agreements that prevent the paid person from telling the story to anyone else.

The cross-examination, which began Thursday, will cap a consequential week in the criminal cases the former president is facing as he vies to reclaim the White House in November.

The charges center on $130,000 in payments that Trump’s company made to his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen. He paid that sum on Trump’s behalf to keep porn actor Stormy Daniels from going public with her claims of a sexual encounter with Trump a decade earlier. Trump has denied the encounter ever happened.

Prosecutors say Trump obscured the true nature of those payments and falsely recorded them as legal expenses. He has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

The case is the first-ever criminal trial of a former U.S. president and the first of four prosecutions of Trump to reach a jury.

Currently:

— Key moments from the Supreme Court arguments on Donald Trump’s immunity claims

— Trading Trump: Truth Social’s first month of trading has sent investors on a ride

— These people were charged with interfering in the 2020 election. Some are still in politics today

— Key players: Who’s who at Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial

— The hush money case is just one of Trump’s legal cases. See the others here

Here’s the latest:

HOW DAVID PECKER’S TESTIMONY OFFERED ASTONISHING INSIGHT INTO THE NATIONAL ENQUIRER

Even by National Enquirer standards, testimony by its former publisher David Pecker at Donald Trump’s hush money trial this week has revealed an astonishing level of corruption at America’s best-known tabloid and may one day be seen as the moment it effectively died.

“It just has zero credibility,” said Lachlan Cartwright, executive editor of the Enquirer from 2014 to 2017. “Whatever sort of credibility it had was totally damaged by what happened in court this week.”

On Thursday, Pecker was back on the witness stand to tell more about the arrangement he made to boost Trump’s presidential candidacy in 2016, tear down his rivals and silence any revelations that may have damaged him.

GAG ORDER VIOLATIONS HEARING RESCHEDULED DUE TO TRUMP CAMPAIGN EVENTS

A change in the court schedule means Donald Trump won’t be forced off the campaign trail next week to attend a hearing in his hush money criminal trial in New York.

Judge Juan M. Merchan moved a hearing on the former president’s alleged gag order violations to next Thursday, avoiding a conflict with his scheduled campaign events next Wednesday.

Merchan had initially set the hearing for next Wednesday, the trial’s regular off day. Trump is scheduled to hold campaign events that day in Michigan and Wisconsin. His lawyers have urged the judge not to hold any proceedings on Wednesdays so he can campaign.

The hearing — now set for 9:30 a.m. next Thursday, May 2 — pertains to a prosecution request that Trump be penalized for violating his gag order this week on four separate occasions.

The order bars Trump from making comments about witnesses and others connected to the case. Merchan is already mulling holding Trump in contempt of court and fining him up to $10,000 for other alleged gag order violations.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Subway service could be impacted for days between Kipling and Jane stations due to fire repairs
Subway service could be impacted for days between Kipling and Jane stations due to fire repairs

Subway riders in the west end may be in for a messy few days, with repairs expected to continue over the weekend on a portion of the Bloor-Danforth line following a fire on Thursday. Service between...

updated

34m ago

Warmest day of the year possible for Sunday as rain moves in Toronto, GTA
Warmest day of the year possible for Sunday as rain moves in Toronto, GTA

Toronto and the GTA will experience a flash freeze on Friday before temperatures shift for a rapid warm-up this weekend, with more rain on the way. A brief spell of Arctic air made it feel more like...

20m ago

1 suspect, 3 other persons of interest sought after man falls from balcony in downtown Toronto
1 suspect, 3 other persons of interest sought after man falls from balcony in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for one suspect and three persons of interest after a 38-year-old man fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto and was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning. Investigators...

8h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Hot Docs and more Leafs playoff action
Weekend need-to-know: Hot Docs and more Leafs playoff action

The annual Hot Docs festival is back in Toronto this weekend while the Leafs fight to even up their playoff series against the Boston Bruins at home. Keep scrolling to see some of the events taking...

8h ago

Top Stories

Subway service could be impacted for days between Kipling and Jane stations due to fire repairs
Subway service could be impacted for days between Kipling and Jane stations due to fire repairs

Subway riders in the west end may be in for a messy few days, with repairs expected to continue over the weekend on a portion of the Bloor-Danforth line following a fire on Thursday. Service between...

updated

34m ago

Warmest day of the year possible for Sunday as rain moves in Toronto, GTA
Warmest day of the year possible for Sunday as rain moves in Toronto, GTA

Toronto and the GTA will experience a flash freeze on Friday before temperatures shift for a rapid warm-up this weekend, with more rain on the way. A brief spell of Arctic air made it feel more like...

20m ago

1 suspect, 3 other persons of interest sought after man falls from balcony in downtown Toronto
1 suspect, 3 other persons of interest sought after man falls from balcony in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for one suspect and three persons of interest after a 38-year-old man fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto and was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning. Investigators...

8h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Hot Docs and more Leafs playoff action
Weekend need-to-know: Hot Docs and more Leafs playoff action

The annual Hot Docs festival is back in Toronto this weekend while the Leafs fight to even up their playoff series against the Boston Bruins at home. Keep scrolling to see some of the events taking...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Police believe fatal fall from downtown balcony was murder
Police believe fatal fall from downtown balcony was murder

One man is dead after being pushed off a balcony in downtown Toronto. Shauna Hunt hears from witnesses and gets the latest from police on the investigation.

12h ago

2:03
Man dead after violent home invasion at Etobicoke townhouse
Man dead after violent home invasion at Etobicoke townhouse

A man in his 30s has been killed in what investigators say was a violent home invasion that turned deadly. Jazan Grewal reports.

8h ago

2:33
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh

Independent MPP Sarah Jama openly defied a keffiyeh ban in the Ontario legislature. As Tina Yazdani reports, she was asked to leave the chambers but refused, prompting a heated debate.

13h ago

6:59
Best calls from legendary HNIC broadcaster Bob Cole
Best calls from legendary HNIC broadcaster Bob Cole

Bob Cole has worked in television since 1973 and been apart of some of the best moments in hockey history. Relive some of his best.

17h ago

1:38
Meet the latest $70M Lotto Max winners from Lakefield, Ont.
Meet the latest $70M Lotto Max winners from Lakefield, Ont.

A couple from Ontario discussed their recent $70-million Lotto Max win with the OLG. After keeping it a secret for months, they revealed their grand winnings to their extended family members for the first time.

19h ago

More Videos