They say don’t leave valuables in parked cars in San Francisco. Rep. Adam Schiff didn’t listen

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks during the House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Report of Special Counsel John Durham, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Democratic congressman who also is running for U.S. Senate had his luggage swiped from his car while it was parked in a downtown San Francisco garage, Thursday, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Michael R. Blood, The Associated Press

Posted April 26, 2024 5:32 pm.

Last Updated April 26, 2024 5:43 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — San Francisco has earned an unwelcome national reputation for car burglaries that U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff was reminded of the hard way: The Democratic congressman had his luggage swiped from his car while it was parked in a downtown garage.

With his formal clothing gone, Schiff ended up at a fundraising dinner Thursday for his U.S. Senate campaign dressed like he was headed to a Los Angeles Dodgers game — in shirt sleeves and an insulated vest. Others who attended the event were mostly decked out in suit jackets and ties.

Schiff’s campaign confirmed the burglary and declined further comment, citing an ongoing investigation.

“Yes, they took my bags,” the congressman lamented to the San Francisco Chronicle, adding that he didn’t want to dwell on his firsthand experience as a crime victim.

Statistically, reported auto break-ins are down in San Francisco, but vehicles with busted windows and sprinkles of broken glass remain a common sight in the city. Visitors and residents are constantly reminded to remove valuables from parked cars.

It was advice Schiff neglected to follow.

In August, the city’s police chief announced a crackdown on fighting auto smash-and-grabs. The San Francisco Police Department reported nearly 900 break-ins in February, down from 1,850 in July. There were more than 3,000 reported thefts in September 2022.

Schiff, a former federal prosecutor, rose to national prominence as the lead prosecutor in then-President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial. Schiff says on his campaign website that he is “committed to reforming our broken criminal justice system and keeping California families and communities safe.”

Schiff was the target of plenty of social media snark following the crime: “Democrats have nobody to blame but themselves,” one user wrote on the social platform X.

The burglary involving a prominent member of Congress recalled the July 2021 robbery and assault of former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer in nearby Oakland, another San Francisco Bay Area city that has struggled with crime rates. She was pushed by an assailant and had her cell phone stolen, but was not seriously injured.

___

Blood reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writer Janie Har in San Francisco contributed.

Michael R. Blood, The Associated Press

