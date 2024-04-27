1 arrested after man falls from balcony and dies in downtown Toronto

One person has been arrested and police are still investigating three persons of interest after a 38-year-old man fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto and was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning.

On Friday, Joshua Pilgram, 29, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with second degree murder. Pilgram, who goes by the street name “Justice”, was the main suspect in the investigation and there are no outstanding suspects at this time.

Investigators were called to a building on Dalhousie Street, near Church and Shuter streets, just before midnight on April 24 for “unknown trouble.” When they arrived they found a man who had landed on some construction scaffolding in critical condition. He was taken to a trauma centre, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Ryan Williams.

Ryan Williams, 38, has been identified as Toronto’s 24th homicide of 2024. TPS/HO

The three other persons of interest are described as a male, five-foot-10, last seen wearing a black jacket, gray shirt, dark gray sweatpants, and black shoes with white soles; a female, five-foot-six with a thin build and brown hair in a high bun, last seen wearing black pants with white accents on the sides, red shoes with white soles, and pulling a grocery trolley bag; and a second female, five-foot-six with a thin build and dark hair, last seen wearing a black jacket, white toque, black pants, and black shoes.

“The investigation to date reveals there was an altercation inside the deceased’s apartment and the deceased fell from the balcony,” revealed Det. Sgt. Henri Marsman.

While Marsman would not confirm if Williams had been pushed off the balcony, he did say the incident is being investigated as a murder.

Marsman described the relationship between Williams and the suspect as “casual acquaintances”, adding that the roles of the three other people in what led up to Williams’ death “is still being investigated.”

With files from Shauna Hunt, Patricia D’Cunha and John Marchesan