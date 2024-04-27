1 arrested after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vaughan: police

One person has been arrested and another person has been transported to hospital after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Vaughan on Saturday morning.

Emergency services responded to a call just after 8:40 a.m. in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Dufferin Street for reports that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The driver remained on scene and paramedics say the victim was transported to hospital via trauma run with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police reported that one person has been arrested and roads have been re-opened in the area.