3 children in minivan hurt when it rolled down hill, into baseball dugout wall in Illinois

By The Associated Press

Posted April 27, 2024 3:36 pm.

Last Updated April 27, 2024 3:42 pm.

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) — Three children were hurt when the minivan they were in rolled down a hill Saturday morning into a concrete baseball dugout in northern Illinois’ Woodstock.

The children, ages 12 and 13, were hospitalized with mild to moderate injuries.

They were among four children in the parked minivan which is believed to have been accidentally slipped into drive while the radio was being adjusted, Woodstock police said in a statement on Facebook.

A baseball game was being played in Woodstock’s Emricson Park when the minivan hit the rear of the dugout. None of the nearly dozen teenage ball players inside the dugout were injured.

The parents of the children in the minivan were watching the game.

Woodstock is about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.

