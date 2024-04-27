Alaska’s Indigenous teens emulate ancestors’ Arctic survival skills at the Native Youth Olympics

Eulalia Roman, 12, with team Mat-Su competes in the wrist carry on the first day of the Native Youth Olympics Senior Games at the Alaska Airlines Center, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Anchorage, Alaska. (Bill Roth/Anchorage Daily News via AP) ©Anchorage Daily News

By Mark Thiessen, The Associated Press

Posted April 27, 2024 3:38 pm.

Last Updated April 27, 2024 3:42 pm.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The athletes filling a huge gym in Anchorage, Alaska were ready to compete, cheering and stomping and high-fiving each other as they lined up for the chance to claim the state’s top prize in their events.

But these teenagers were at the Native Youth Olympics, a statewide competition that attracts hundreds of Alaska Native athletes each year and pays tribute to the skills and techniques used by their ancestors to survive in the harsh polar climate.

Events at the competition that wraps up Saturday include a stick pull, meant to mimic holding onto a slippery seal as it fights to return to the water, and a modified, four-step broad jump that approximates leaping across ice floes on the frozen ocean.

For generations, Alaska Natives played these games to develop the skills they needed to become successful hunters — and survive — in an unforgiving climate.

Now, today’s youth play “to help preserve our culture, our heritage, and to teach our youth how difficult life used to be and to share our culture with everyone around us who wants to know more about our people,” said Nicole Johnson, the head official for the event and one of Alaska’s most decorated Native athletes.

Johnson herself has won over 100 medals at Native Olympic competitions and for 29 years held the world record in the two-foot high kick, an event where athletes jump with both feet, kick a ball while keeping both feet even, and then land on both feet. Her record of 6-feet, 6-inches was broken in 2014.

For the “seal hop,” a popular event on Saturday, athletes get into a push-up or plank position and shuffle across the floor on their knuckles — the same stealthy crawl their ancestors used during a hunt to sneak up on unsuspecting seals napping on the ice.

“And when they got close enough to the seal, they would grab their harpoon and get the seal,” said Johnson, an Inupiaq originally from Nome.

Colton Paul had the crowd clapping and stomping their feet. Last year, he set a world record in the scissors broad jump with a mark of 38 feet, 7 inches when competing for Mount Edgecumbe High School, a boarding school in Sitka. The jump requires power and balance, and includes four specific stylized leaps that mimic hop-scotching across floating ice chunks to navigate a frozen river or ocean.

The Yupik athlete from the western Alaska village of Kipnuk can no longer compete because he’s graduated, but he performed for the crowd on Friday, and jumped 38 feet, 9 inches.

He said Native Youth Olympics is the only sport for which he’s had a passion.

“Doing the sports has really made me had a sense of ‘My ancestors did this’ and I’m doing what they did for survival,” said Paul, who is now 19. “It’s just something fun to do.”

Awaluk Nichols has been taking part in Native Youth Olympics for most of her childhood. The events give her a chance to explore her Inupiaq heritage, something she feels is slowing fading away from Nome, a Bering Sea coastal community.

“It helps me a lot to just connect with my friends and my culture, and it just means a lot to me that we still have it,” said the high school junior, who listed her best event as the one-foot high kick.

Some events are as much of a mental test as a physical one. In one competition called the “wrist carry,” two teammates hold a stick at each end, while a third person hangs from the dowel by their wrist, legs curled up like a sloth, as their teammates run around an oval track.

The goal is to see who can hang onto the stick the longest without falling or touching the ground. The event builds strength, endurance and teamwork, and emulates the traits people of the north needed when they lived a nomadic lifestyle and had to carry heavy loads, organizers said.

Nichols said her family and some others still participate in some Native traditions, like hunting and subsisting off the land like their ancestors, but competing in the youth games “makes you feel really connected with them,” she said.

“Just knowing that I’m part of what used to be — it makes me happy,” she said.

Mark Thiessen, The Associated Press









Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

William Nylander to make his playoff debut tonight in Game 4 against Boston
William Nylander to make his playoff debut tonight in Game 4 against Boston

William Nylander's introduction to the 2024 playoffs isn't the only lineup change the Toronto Maple Leafs will make heading into Saturday's pivotal Game 4 against the Boston Bruins. The trickle effect...

47m ago

1 dead from road rage incident sparking multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400
1 dead from road rage incident sparking multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400

A road rage incident that caused a multi-vehicle crash on Friday night on Highway 400 resulted in a 21-year-old man's death. Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call just after 5:30 p.m. for a...

1h ago

Suspect arrested after man falls from balcony and dies in downtown Toronto
Suspect arrested after man falls from balcony and dies in downtown Toronto

One person has been arrested and police are still looking for three persons of interest after a 38-year-old man fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto and was pronounced dead early Wednesday...

1h ago

Man injured, suspect fled stabbing in Scarborough
Man injured, suspect fled stabbing in Scarborough

Toronto police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed in Scarborough on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Galloway Road around 1:30 p.m....

37m ago

Top Stories

William Nylander to make his playoff debut tonight in Game 4 against Boston
William Nylander to make his playoff debut tonight in Game 4 against Boston

William Nylander's introduction to the 2024 playoffs isn't the only lineup change the Toronto Maple Leafs will make heading into Saturday's pivotal Game 4 against the Boston Bruins. The trickle effect...

47m ago

1 dead from road rage incident sparking multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400
1 dead from road rage incident sparking multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400

A road rage incident that caused a multi-vehicle crash on Friday night on Highway 400 resulted in a 21-year-old man's death. Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call just after 5:30 p.m. for a...

1h ago

Suspect arrested after man falls from balcony and dies in downtown Toronto
Suspect arrested after man falls from balcony and dies in downtown Toronto

One person has been arrested and police are still looking for three persons of interest after a 38-year-old man fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto and was pronounced dead early Wednesday...

1h ago

Man injured, suspect fled stabbing in Scarborough
Man injured, suspect fled stabbing in Scarborough

Toronto police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed in Scarborough on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Galloway Road around 1:30 p.m....

37m ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations

Subway service on the western portion of Line 2 continues to be impacted after a track fire earlier this week. Shauna Hunt reports shuttle busses are running, and service could be impacted through the weekend.

22h ago

2:24
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food

1 in 5 Canadians polled, say they've gotten ill from eating food they believe was unsafe. The same study also finds over half of Canadians are willing to eat food near, or past the best before date.

22h ago

2:27
Etobicoke man goes above and beyond to recover stolen vehicle
Etobicoke man goes above and beyond to recover stolen vehicle

Mark Harrison’s vehicle has been stolen three times in the past year but he was able to get it back but despite his efforts he says he’s being punished by his insurance provider. Pat Taney reports.
1:07
Fire repairs to affect subway service on portion of TTC's Line 2
Fire repairs to affect subway service on portion of TTC's Line 2

The TTC says fire repairs are expected to last for a few days and will impact a portion of Line 2 subway service this weekend. Shuttle buses are running for transit riders.
2:21
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs

Toronto is ramping up measures for the 373 dogs deemed dangerous across the city, including new signage and a public database. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos