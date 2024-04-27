Arrest warrant issued for man in fatal shooting of off-duty Chicago police officer

By The Associated Press

Posted April 27, 2024 10:57 am.

Last Updated April 27, 2024 11:12 am.

CHICAGO (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 22-year-old man in the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer who was heading home from work.

Chicago police said Saturday in a community alert that the warrant was issued Friday and that the department is seeking information that will lead to the man’s apprehension.

“The subject should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said, adding that anyone who sees him should not approach the man but should call 911.

The Associated Press is not naming the suspect because he has yet to be arraigned.

Officer Luis M. Huesca, 30, was shot multiple times shortly before 3 a.m. on April 21 on the city’s southwest side. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Huesca was in uniform but wearing something on top of the uniform to cover it as is customary for off-duty officers, Superintendent Larry Snelling said.

Police have said that officers responded to a gunshot detection alert and found the officer outside with gunshot wounds. His vehicle was taken, but police have not confirmed whether the shooting was part of a carjacking.

Huesca was a six-year veteran of the police department and just two days shy of his 31st birthday when he was slain.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 arrested after man falls from balcony and dies in downtown Toronto
1 arrested after man falls from balcony and dies in downtown Toronto

One person has been arrested and police are still investigating three persons of interest after a 38-year-old man fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto and was pronounced dead early Wednesday...

55m ago

TTC says west end subway service suspended all weekend and possibly into next week
TTC says west end subway service suspended all weekend and possibly into next week

The TTC says subway service between Kipling and Jane stations will remain closed all weekend and the service suspension could spill into the start of next week. Service on the west end of the Bloor-Danforth...

17h ago

1 arrested after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vaughan: police
1 arrested after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vaughan: police

One person has been arrested and another person has been transported to hospital after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Vaughan on Saturday morning. Emergency services responded to a call just...

1h ago

Driver transported to hospital after striking hydro pole in Scarborough
Driver transported to hospital after striking hydro pole in Scarborough

A driver has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after striking a hydro pole early Saturday morning in Scarborough. Police responded to a call of a single-vehicle collision at approximately 6:55...

1h ago

Top Stories

1 arrested after man falls from balcony and dies in downtown Toronto
1 arrested after man falls from balcony and dies in downtown Toronto

One person has been arrested and police are still investigating three persons of interest after a 38-year-old man fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto and was pronounced dead early Wednesday...

55m ago

TTC says west end subway service suspended all weekend and possibly into next week
TTC says west end subway service suspended all weekend and possibly into next week

The TTC says subway service between Kipling and Jane stations will remain closed all weekend and the service suspension could spill into the start of next week. Service on the west end of the Bloor-Danforth...

17h ago

1 arrested after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vaughan: police
1 arrested after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vaughan: police

One person has been arrested and another person has been transported to hospital after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Vaughan on Saturday morning. Emergency services responded to a call just...

1h ago

Driver transported to hospital after striking hydro pole in Scarborough
Driver transported to hospital after striking hydro pole in Scarborough

A driver has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after striking a hydro pole early Saturday morning in Scarborough. Police responded to a call of a single-vehicle collision at approximately 6:55...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations

Subway service on the western portion of Line 2 continues to be impacted after a track fire earlier this week. Shauna Hunt reports shuttle busses are running, and service could be impacted through the weekend.

17h ago

2:24
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food

1 in 5 Canadians polled, say they've gotten ill from eating food they believe was unsafe. The same study also finds over half of Canadians are willing to eat food near, or past the best before date.

17h ago

2:27
Etobicoke man goes above and beyond to recover stolen vehicle
Etobicoke man goes above and beyond to recover stolen vehicle

Mark Harrison’s vehicle has been stolen three times in the past year but he was able to get it back but despite his efforts he says he’s being punished by his insurance provider. Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

1:07
Fire repairs to affect subway service on portion of TTC's Line 2
Fire repairs to affect subway service on portion of TTC's Line 2

The TTC says fire repairs are expected to last for a few days and will impact a portion of Line 2 subway service this weekend. Shuttle buses are running for transit riders.
2:21
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs

Toronto is ramping up measures for the 373 dogs deemed dangerous across the city, including new signage and a public database. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos