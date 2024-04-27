Assailants ambush and kill 3 police officers in southern Chile, shaking the country

A University of Chile workers raises a national flag to fly at half-mast in mourning for three murdered police officers, in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, April 27, 2024. The police officers were killed early Saturday, in Cañete, Chile's Bío Bío region. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 27, 2024 5:09 pm.

Last Updated April 27, 2024 6:12 pm.

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Armed assailants ambushed and killed three law enforcement officers in southern Chile on Saturday before setting their car on fire, authorities said, the latest attack on police to revive security concerns in the South American country.

It remains unclear who carried out the assault on Chile’s national police force in the Biobío region some 400 kilometers (about 250 miles) south of Santiago, the capital. But a long-simmering conflict between the Mapuche indigenous community and landowners and forestry companies in Biobío and Chile’s Araucanía region farther south has intensified in recent years. That has prompted the government to impose a state of emergency and deploy the military to provide security.

“There will be no impunity,” Chilean President Gabriel Boric said, declaring three days of national mourning on Saturday, after firefighters dousing the burning police car made the grisly discovery.

The spate of bloodshed has tested Boric, who came to power in 2022 promising to ease tensions in the region, where armed Mapuche activists long have stolen timber and attacked forestry companies that they claim invaded their ancestral lands, among other targets like churches and national institutions.

But the indigenous community’s distrust of authorities has deepened, spurring violence even as Boric’s administration has touted its success in reducing Chile’s national homicide rate by 6%, according to government figures from 2023 published earlier this week.

“This attack goes against all the enormous strides that have been made,” said Interior Minister Carolina Tohá, a center-left former mayor of Santiago appointed as minister in late 2022 to boost Boric’s position as his approval ratings dipped.

Describing the assailants as “terrorists,” Boric traveled south to personally offer condolences to the victims’ families. The Carabineros, Chile’s national police force, said they were “working to the best of our abilities” to catch the assailants but declined to comment on possible leads.

The killing had been well planned, early reports suggest, timed to coincide with National Police Day, celebrating the 97th anniversary of the establishment of the Carabineros in Chile. It was the second such fatal attack on the force this month.

The Carabineros’ general director, Ricardo Yáñez, told reporters the officers had been dispatched in response to fake distress calls from the rural road, where they were met with a barrage of gunfire.

“This was not coincidental, it was not random,” Yáñez said of the ambush.

In Chile, around 1 in 10 citizens identify as Mapuche, the tribe that resisted Spanish conquest centuries ago and was only defeated in the late 1800s after Chile won its independence. Large forestry companies and farm owners control an estimated 500-700 kilometers of the land originally belonging to the Mapuche, many of whom now live in rural poverty.

The Associated Press









Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

William Nylander to make his playoff debut tonight in Game 4 against Boston
William Nylander to make his playoff debut tonight in Game 4 against Boston

William Nylander's introduction to the 2024 playoffs isn't the only lineup change the Toronto Maple Leafs will make heading into Saturday's pivotal Game 4 against the Boston Bruins. The trickle effect...

2h ago

1 dead from road rage incident sparking multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400
1 dead from road rage incident sparking multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400

A road rage incident that caused a multi-vehicle crash on Friday night on Highway 400 resulted in a 21-year-old man's death. Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call just after 5:30 p.m. for a...

3h ago

Suspect arrested after man falls from balcony and dies in downtown Toronto
Suspect arrested after man falls from balcony and dies in downtown Toronto

One person has been arrested and police are still looking for three persons of interest after a 38-year-old man fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto and was pronounced dead early Wednesday...

3h ago

Man injured, suspect fled stabbing in Scarborough
Man injured, suspect fled stabbing in Scarborough

Toronto police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed in Scarborough on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Galloway Road around 1:30 p.m....

2h ago

Top Stories

William Nylander to make his playoff debut tonight in Game 4 against Boston
William Nylander to make his playoff debut tonight in Game 4 against Boston

William Nylander's introduction to the 2024 playoffs isn't the only lineup change the Toronto Maple Leafs will make heading into Saturday's pivotal Game 4 against the Boston Bruins. The trickle effect...

2h ago

1 dead from road rage incident sparking multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400
1 dead from road rage incident sparking multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400

A road rage incident that caused a multi-vehicle crash on Friday night on Highway 400 resulted in a 21-year-old man's death. Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call just after 5:30 p.m. for a...

3h ago

Suspect arrested after man falls from balcony and dies in downtown Toronto
Suspect arrested after man falls from balcony and dies in downtown Toronto

One person has been arrested and police are still looking for three persons of interest after a 38-year-old man fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto and was pronounced dead early Wednesday...

3h ago

Man injured, suspect fled stabbing in Scarborough
Man injured, suspect fled stabbing in Scarborough

Toronto police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed in Scarborough on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Galloway Road around 1:30 p.m....

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations

Subway service on the western portion of Line 2 continues to be impacted after a track fire earlier this week. Shauna Hunt reports shuttle busses are running, and service could be impacted through the weekend.

23h ago

2:24
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food

1 in 5 Canadians polled, say they've gotten ill from eating food they believe was unsafe. The same study also finds over half of Canadians are willing to eat food near, or past the best before date.

23h ago

2:27
Etobicoke man goes above and beyond to recover stolen vehicle
Etobicoke man goes above and beyond to recover stolen vehicle

Mark Harrison’s vehicle has been stolen three times in the past year but he was able to get it back but despite his efforts he says he’s being punished by his insurance provider. Pat Taney reports.
1:07
Fire repairs to affect subway service on portion of TTC's Line 2
Fire repairs to affect subway service on portion of TTC's Line 2

The TTC says fire repairs are expected to last for a few days and will impact a portion of Line 2 subway service this weekend. Shuttle buses are running for transit riders.
2:21
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs

Toronto is ramping up measures for the 373 dogs deemed dangerous across the city, including new signage and a public database. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos