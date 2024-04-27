Massachusetts police bust burglary ring that stole $4 million in jewels over six years

By The Associated Press

Posted April 27, 2024 3:41 pm.

Last Updated April 27, 2024 3:42 pm.

BOSTON (AP) — A burglary ring that allegedly stole more than $4 million worth of jewelry mostly from the homes of South Asians in over two dozen communities has been broken up, the Massachusetts State Police said.

Four people, including two brothers, were indicted April 18 after a nine-month investigation on 95 counts of unarmed burglary and breaking and entering a dwelling house in the daytime with intent to commit a felony.

Police on Friday said the Providence-based theft crew broke into homes in 25 Massachusetts communities between July 21, 2018 and March 30. Police say the gang targeted South Asian homes because they thought they would have more jewelry.

Among the stolen jewels, police said, were diamonds and other gems worth $75,000 each as well as gold bracelets, necklaces, earrings and cash. On several occasions, the gang stole locked safes weighing hundreds of pounds with the jewelry inside.

“The defendants in this case were very sophisticated. They targeted victims based on their ethnicity and then gathered information about their targets in order to strike when families were not at home,” Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement. “They were disciplined in concealing their identity, avoiding alarms and minimizing cell phone use before, during and after the breaks and using Wi-Fi jammers.”

Lt. Col. Mark Cyr, commander of the Massachusetts State Police Division of Homeland Security, said the theft crew stole “countless items of great monetary, emotional, and cultural value from families in multiple states, and did so by violating the sanctity of their homes.”

“Such brazen criminal actions will not be tolerated in our communities,” he added. “This investigation highlights the dedication of our law enforcement partners to work collaboratively to take down complex criminal networks.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

William Nylander to make his playoff debut tonight in Game 4 against Boston
William Nylander to make his playoff debut tonight in Game 4 against Boston

William Nylander's introduction to the 2024 playoffs isn't the only lineup change the Toronto Maple Leafs will make heading into Saturday's pivotal Game 4 against the Boston Bruins. The trickle effect...

48m ago

1 dead from road rage incident sparking multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400
1 dead from road rage incident sparking multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400

A road rage incident that caused a multi-vehicle crash on Friday night on Highway 400 resulted in a 21-year-old man's death. Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call just after 5:30 p.m. for a...

1h ago

Suspect arrested after man falls from balcony and dies in downtown Toronto
Suspect arrested after man falls from balcony and dies in downtown Toronto

One person has been arrested and police are still looking for three persons of interest after a 38-year-old man fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto and was pronounced dead early Wednesday...

1h ago

Man injured, suspect fled stabbing in Scarborough
Man injured, suspect fled stabbing in Scarborough

Toronto police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed in Scarborough on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Galloway Road around 1:30 p.m....

38m ago

Top Stories

William Nylander to make his playoff debut tonight in Game 4 against Boston
William Nylander to make his playoff debut tonight in Game 4 against Boston

William Nylander's introduction to the 2024 playoffs isn't the only lineup change the Toronto Maple Leafs will make heading into Saturday's pivotal Game 4 against the Boston Bruins. The trickle effect...

48m ago

1 dead from road rage incident sparking multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400
1 dead from road rage incident sparking multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400

A road rage incident that caused a multi-vehicle crash on Friday night on Highway 400 resulted in a 21-year-old man's death. Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call just after 5:30 p.m. for a...

1h ago

Suspect arrested after man falls from balcony and dies in downtown Toronto
Suspect arrested after man falls from balcony and dies in downtown Toronto

One person has been arrested and police are still looking for three persons of interest after a 38-year-old man fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto and was pronounced dead early Wednesday...

1h ago

Man injured, suspect fled stabbing in Scarborough
Man injured, suspect fled stabbing in Scarborough

Toronto police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed in Scarborough on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Galloway Road around 1:30 p.m....

38m ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations

Subway service on the western portion of Line 2 continues to be impacted after a track fire earlier this week. Shauna Hunt reports shuttle busses are running, and service could be impacted through the weekend.

22h ago

2:24
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food

1 in 5 Canadians polled, say they've gotten ill from eating food they believe was unsafe. The same study also finds over half of Canadians are willing to eat food near, or past the best before date.

22h ago

2:27
Etobicoke man goes above and beyond to recover stolen vehicle
Etobicoke man goes above and beyond to recover stolen vehicle

Mark Harrison’s vehicle has been stolen three times in the past year but he was able to get it back but despite his efforts he says he’s being punished by his insurance provider. Pat Taney reports.
1:07
Fire repairs to affect subway service on portion of TTC's Line 2
Fire repairs to affect subway service on portion of TTC's Line 2

The TTC says fire repairs are expected to last for a few days and will impact a portion of Line 2 subway service this weekend. Shuttle buses are running for transit riders.
2:21
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs

Toronto is ramping up measures for the 373 dogs deemed dangerous across the city, including new signage and a public database. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos