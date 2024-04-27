Orange crush: Boats packed with revelers tour Amsterdam canals to celebrate the king’s birthday

An egg explodes on impact as a reveller takes part in a game during King's Day celebrations in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted April 27, 2024 8:47 am.

Last Updated April 27, 2024 9:12 am.

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Decked in the national orange color, dancing to music, and eating orange-glazed pastries, many in the Netherlands Saturday are marking King’s Day, celebrating the birthday of their monarch who is enjoying a very slight rise in popularity as per a national poll.

As King Willem-Alexander c elebrated his 57th birthday with his family in the northeastern city of Emmen, people across the country engaged in the traditional “free markets” held on that day, selling second-hand toys, books and other items. Others toured through the historic canals of the capital, Amsterdam as orange smoke from flares held aloft one boat drifted over vessels of all shapes and sizes jostling for space on a busy canal.

“Celebrating your birthday with your own family is the most beautiful thing you can experience. I’m very happy everybody is back,” Willem-Alexander told Dutch broadcaster NOS during a walkabout in Emmen, 190 kilometers (120 miles) northeast of the Dutch capital.

An annual poll published by the NOS for King’s Day showed Willem-Alexander’s popularity edging up very slightly since last year to 6.6 out of 10. His Argentine-born wife, Queen Maxima, scored 7.1 out of 10 in the poll of 1,015 people, conducted earlier this month.

The royals’ popularity took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic after Willem-Alexander and his family went on vacation in Greece during a partial lockdown. The royals cut short their break amid national uproar and Willem-Alexander took the unusual step of issuing a video message to express his regret and contrition for the trip.

The king’s three daughters, Amalia, Alexia and Ariane have all spent time out of the country recently — Ariane has been studying in Italy while Alexia has taken a gap year to travel. The eldest and heir to the Dutch Throne, Amalia, also returned ahead of the king’s birthday after being forced to leave her student accommodation in Amsterdam and move to Madrid following threats from the criminal underworld.

Amalia, 20, who is studying Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics at Amsterdam University, told NOS she was “extremely grateful to everybody who made it possible” to live in Spain, where she said she was able to enjoy more freedom than in the Netherlands.

But, she added: “I’m glad to be back.”

The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC says west end subway service suspended all weekend and possibly into next week
TTC says west end subway service suspended all weekend and possibly into next week

The TTC says subway service between Kipling and Jane stations will remain closed all weekend and the service suspension could spill into the start of next week. Service on the west end of the Bloor-Danforth...

14h ago

Canadians getting sick trying to cut food costs: study
Canadians getting sick trying to cut food costs: study

A new study finds that one in five Canadians believe they have fallen ill as a result of eating unsafe food because they didn't want to throw it out. More than half of 9,000 people surveyed by Dalhousie's...

13h ago

Rally held to reverse keffiyeh ban as NDP threaten to defy ban when legislature resumes
Rally held to reverse keffiyeh ban as NDP threaten to defy ban when legislature resumes

The backlash surrounding the controversial keffiyeh ban inside the Ontario legislature continued Friday night with a group taking their concerns to Premier Doug Ford's constituency office. The protesters...

10h ago

Multi-vehicle crash closes section of Highway 400
Multi-vehicle crash closes section of Highway 400

A multi-vehicle crash on Friday night closed a section of Highway 400 in both directions. Ontario Provincial Police say the roadway was closed between Highway 89 and County Road 88 in Cookstown. CityNews...

10h ago

Top Stories

TTC says west end subway service suspended all weekend and possibly into next week
TTC says west end subway service suspended all weekend and possibly into next week

The TTC says subway service between Kipling and Jane stations will remain closed all weekend and the service suspension could spill into the start of next week. Service on the west end of the Bloor-Danforth...

14h ago

Canadians getting sick trying to cut food costs: study
Canadians getting sick trying to cut food costs: study

A new study finds that one in five Canadians believe they have fallen ill as a result of eating unsafe food because they didn't want to throw it out. More than half of 9,000 people surveyed by Dalhousie's...

13h ago

Rally held to reverse keffiyeh ban as NDP threaten to defy ban when legislature resumes
Rally held to reverse keffiyeh ban as NDP threaten to defy ban when legislature resumes

The backlash surrounding the controversial keffiyeh ban inside the Ontario legislature continued Friday night with a group taking their concerns to Premier Doug Ford's constituency office. The protesters...

10h ago

Multi-vehicle crash closes section of Highway 400
Multi-vehicle crash closes section of Highway 400

A multi-vehicle crash on Friday night closed a section of Highway 400 in both directions. Ontario Provincial Police say the roadway was closed between Highway 89 and County Road 88 in Cookstown. CityNews...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations

Subway service on the western portion of Line 2 continues to be impacted after a track fire earlier this week. Shauna Hunt reports shuttle busses are running, and service could be impacted through the weekend.

14h ago

2:24
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food

1 in 5 Canadians polled, say they've gotten ill from eating food they believe was unsafe. The same study also finds over half of Canadians are willing to eat food near, or past the best before date.

14h ago

2:27
Etobicoke man goes above and beyond to recover stolen vehicle
Etobicoke man goes above and beyond to recover stolen vehicle

Mark Harrison’s vehicle has been stolen three times in the past year but he was able to get it back but despite his efforts he says he’s being punished by his insurance provider. Pat Taney reports.

16h ago

1:07
Fire repairs to affect subway service on portion of TTC's Line 2
Fire repairs to affect subway service on portion of TTC's Line 2

The TTC says fire repairs are expected to last for a few days and will impact a portion of Line 2 subway service this weekend. Shuttle buses are running for transit riders.

23h ago

2:21
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs

Toronto is ramping up measures for the 373 dogs deemed dangerous across the city, including new signage and a public database. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos