Woman dies after head-on collision on highway west of Montreal

The Quebec Provincial Police patch is shown at a news conference in Quebec City on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Quebec provincial police say a 51-year-old woman has died after a head-on collision in the town of Lachute, roughly 50 kilometres west of Montreal, at just before 5 a.m. this morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 27, 2024 11:06 am.

Last Updated April 27, 2024 11:26 am.

LACHUTE, Que. — Quebec provincial police say a 51-year-old woman has died after a head-on collision in the town of Lachute, roughly 50 kilometres west of Montreal, early this morning.

Police spokesperson Frédéric Deshaies says preliminary information suggests a vehicle heading west on Quebec highway 50 entered the oncoming traffic lane and hit the car the woman was driving.

She was initially brought to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

Deshaies says police arrested the driver of the second vehicle, a 35-year-old man, for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, though the spokesperson says the results of a blood alcohol level test are still pending and no formal charges have been laid.

Deshaies says it’s still unclear what led the man’s vehicle to enter the opposite lane.

Police collision reconstruction experts are at the scene trying to determine the exact cause of the crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press

