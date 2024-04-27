Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim downing US Reaper drone, release footage showing wreckage of aircraft

This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)

By Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

Posted April 27, 2024 11:22 am.

Last Updated April 27, 2024 11:26 am.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Saturday claimed shooting down another of the U.S. military’s MQ-9 Reaper drones, airing footage of parts that corresponded to known pieces of the unmanned aircraft.

The Houthis said they shot down the Predator with a surface-to-air missile, part of a renewed series of assaults this week by the rebels after a relative lull in their pressure campaign over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Officials at the Pentagon, U.S. Central Command and the U.S. Air Force did not immediately return requests for comment Saturday over the Houthi footage. However, CBS News on Friday quoted an anonymous U.S. military official acknowledging a drone had crashed in Yemen.

The Houthis described the downing as happening Thursday over their stronghold in the country’s Saada province.

Footage released by the Houthis included what they described as the missile launch targeting the drone, with a man off-camera reciting the Houthi’s slogan after it was hit: “God is the greatest; death to America; death to Israel; curse the Jews; victory to Islam.”

The footage included several close-ups on parts of the drone that included the logo of General Atomics, which manufactures the drone, and serial numbers corresponding with known parts made by the company.

Since the Houthis seized the country’s north and its capital of Sanaa in 2014, the U.S. military has lost at least five drones to the rebels counting Thursday’s shootdown — in 2017, 2019, 2023 and this year.

Reapers, which cost around $30 million apiece, can fly at altitudes up to 50,000 feet and have an endurance of up to 24 hours before needing to land.

The drone shootdown comes as the Houthis launch attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, demanding Israel ends the war in Gaza, which has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians there. The war began after Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and taking some 250 others hostage.

The Houthis have launched more than 50 attacks on shipping, seized one vessel and sank another since November, according to the U.S. Maritime Administration.

Houthi attacks have dropped in recent weeks as the rebels have been targeted by a U.S.-led airstrike campaign in Yemen. Shipping through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden has declined because of the threat. American officials have speculated that the rebels may be running out of weapons as a result of the U.S.-led campaign against them and after firing drones and missiles steadily in the last months. However, the rebels have renewed their attacks in the last week.

Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 arrested after man falls from balcony and dies in downtown Toronto
1 arrested after man falls from balcony and dies in downtown Toronto

One person has been arrested and police are still investigating three persons of interest after a 38-year-old man fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto and was pronounced dead early Wednesday...

56m ago

TTC says west end subway service suspended all weekend and possibly into next week
TTC says west end subway service suspended all weekend and possibly into next week

The TTC says subway service between Kipling and Jane stations will remain closed all weekend and the service suspension could spill into the start of next week. Service on the west end of the Bloor-Danforth...

17h ago

1 arrested after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vaughan: police
1 arrested after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vaughan: police

One person has been arrested and another person has been transported to hospital after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Vaughan on Saturday morning. Emergency services responded to a call just...

1h ago

Driver transported to hospital after striking hydro pole in Scarborough
Driver transported to hospital after striking hydro pole in Scarborough

A driver has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after striking a hydro pole early Saturday morning in Scarborough. Police responded to a call of a single-vehicle collision at approximately 6:55...

1h ago

Top Stories

1 arrested after man falls from balcony and dies in downtown Toronto
1 arrested after man falls from balcony and dies in downtown Toronto

One person has been arrested and police are still investigating three persons of interest after a 38-year-old man fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto and was pronounced dead early Wednesday...

56m ago

TTC says west end subway service suspended all weekend and possibly into next week
TTC says west end subway service suspended all weekend and possibly into next week

The TTC says subway service between Kipling and Jane stations will remain closed all weekend and the service suspension could spill into the start of next week. Service on the west end of the Bloor-Danforth...

17h ago

1 arrested after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vaughan: police
1 arrested after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vaughan: police

One person has been arrested and another person has been transported to hospital after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Vaughan on Saturday morning. Emergency services responded to a call just...

1h ago

Driver transported to hospital after striking hydro pole in Scarborough
Driver transported to hospital after striking hydro pole in Scarborough

A driver has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after striking a hydro pole early Saturday morning in Scarborough. Police responded to a call of a single-vehicle collision at approximately 6:55...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations

Subway service on the western portion of Line 2 continues to be impacted after a track fire earlier this week. Shauna Hunt reports shuttle busses are running, and service could be impacted through the weekend.

17h ago

2:24
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food

1 in 5 Canadians polled, say they've gotten ill from eating food they believe was unsafe. The same study also finds over half of Canadians are willing to eat food near, or past the best before date.

17h ago

2:27
Etobicoke man goes above and beyond to recover stolen vehicle
Etobicoke man goes above and beyond to recover stolen vehicle

Mark Harrison’s vehicle has been stolen three times in the past year but he was able to get it back but despite his efforts he says he’s being punished by his insurance provider. Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

1:07
Fire repairs to affect subway service on portion of TTC's Line 2
Fire repairs to affect subway service on portion of TTC's Line 2

The TTC says fire repairs are expected to last for a few days and will impact a portion of Line 2 subway service this weekend. Shuttle buses are running for transit riders.
2:21
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs

Toronto is ramping up measures for the 373 dogs deemed dangerous across the city, including new signage and a public database. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos