3 Louisiana officers wounded by gunfire in standoff with shooting suspect, police say

By The Associated Press

Posted April 28, 2024 5:12 pm.

Last Updated April 28, 2024 5:26 pm.

KENNER, La. (AP) — Three Louisiana police officers were wounded by gunfire Sunday in a standoff with a man suspected of shooting three other people in the past week, authorities said.

The injured officers were taken to a hospital after being shot Sunday morning at a home in Kenner, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of New Orleans, Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

SWAT team officers were still outside the home Sunday afternoon, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported. No arrests had been announced.

The man who shot the officers was wanted in a shooting earlier Sunday in which two people were wounded, said Kenner police spokesman Capt. Michael Cunningham. He said the man is also a suspect in a holdup and shooting Tuesday that left a man in critical condition.

The Associated Press

