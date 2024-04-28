79-year-old man dies after possible medical episode causes collision in Whitby: police

Durham police say a medical episode is believed to be the cause of a collision in Whitby that resulted in the death of a 79-year-old man on Friday.

At approximately 12:40 p.m., police responded to a three-vehicle collision on Rossland Road and Garden Street.

One driver, a 79-year-old man, was given emergency medical treatment at the scene, and was then transported to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators believe the driver may have suffered a medical episode that led to the collision.

The area of the roadway was closed for several hours while evidence was collected for an investigation.