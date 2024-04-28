Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Statistics Canada will release February figures for gross domestic product on Tuesday. A view of the KORITE mine south of Lethbridge, Alta., is shown on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 28, 2024 10:00 am.

Last Updated April 28, 2024 10:12 am.

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

GDP report

Statistics Canada will release February figures for gross domestic product on Tuesday. The agency’s advance estimate for the month indicated that real GDP rose 0.4 per cent, helped by strength in mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, manufacturing, and finance and insurance, partially offset by decreases in utilities. 

Loblaw earnings

Grocery and drugstore retailer Loblaw Cos. Ltd. will report its first-quarter results on Wednesday morning. The earnings come as the company, which has faced sharp criticism from shoppers trying to manage the increased cost of groceries, has been expanding its footprint of discount stores.

Bank of Canada

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem and senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers will be on Parliament Hill this week. The pair will be at the Senate committee on banking, commerce and the economy on Wednesday afternoon followed by the House of Commons finance committee on Thursday morning.

Gildan and Parkland

A pair of Canadian companies — Gildan Activewear Inc. and Parkland Corp. — that are both facing unhappy shareholders will report their quarterly results after the close of trading Wednesday. Gildan is embroiled in a dispute with an activist shareholder who is seeking to replace a majority of the company’s board in a bid to bring back Glenn Chamandy as chief executive. Meanwhile, the largest shareholder at Parkland is calling for the company to undertake a review of strategic alternatives including a possible sale.

Air Canada results

Air Canada will report its first-quarter results on Thursday morning. The report could give an indication of how well Canadians’ penchant for post-pandemic travel has held up after the airline reported record full-year operating revenue for 2023, reflecting strong demand for air travel.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L, TSX:GIL, TSX:PKI, TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

High stakes for both PCs and Liberals in upcoming Milton byelection
High stakes for both PCs and Liberals in upcoming Milton byelection

We're less than a week away from a pair of provincial byelections that could further set the tone for the next provincial election in two years time. Byelections will be held May 2 in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex,...

16h ago

Suspect arrested after stabbing downtown Toronto
Suspect arrested after stabbing downtown Toronto

One person has been arrested after a stabbing that occurred downtown Toronto early Sunday morning. Police responded to a call just before 1:30 a.m. in the Queen Street West and Bay Street area for reports...

3h ago

Man wanted for 'multiple incidents' of arson in Caledonia neighbourhood
Man wanted for 'multiple incidents' of arson in Caledonia neighbourhood

Police are searching for a man after multiple incidents of arson were reported in the Caledonia neighbourhood. Investigators say between April 16 and 27, someone approached parked vehicles on commercial...

12h ago

Marchand, Bruins put Maple Leafs on brink of elimination after Game 4 win
Marchand, Bruins put Maple Leafs on brink of elimination after Game 4 win

Brad Marchand became the Bruins' all-time leading playoff goal-scorer and added an assist as Boston suffocated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Saturday to take a 3-1 lead in the teams' first-round playoff...

11h ago

Top Stories

High stakes for both PCs and Liberals in upcoming Milton byelection
High stakes for both PCs and Liberals in upcoming Milton byelection

We're less than a week away from a pair of provincial byelections that could further set the tone for the next provincial election in two years time. Byelections will be held May 2 in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex,...

16h ago

Suspect arrested after stabbing downtown Toronto
Suspect arrested after stabbing downtown Toronto

One person has been arrested after a stabbing that occurred downtown Toronto early Sunday morning. Police responded to a call just before 1:30 a.m. in the Queen Street West and Bay Street area for reports...

3h ago

Man wanted for 'multiple incidents' of arson in Caledonia neighbourhood
Man wanted for 'multiple incidents' of arson in Caledonia neighbourhood

Police are searching for a man after multiple incidents of arson were reported in the Caledonia neighbourhood. Investigators say between April 16 and 27, someone approached parked vehicles on commercial...

12h ago

Marchand, Bruins put Maple Leafs on brink of elimination after Game 4 win
Marchand, Bruins put Maple Leafs on brink of elimination after Game 4 win

Brad Marchand became the Bruins' all-time leading playoff goal-scorer and added an assist as Boston suffocated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Saturday to take a 3-1 lead in the teams' first-round playoff...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Wave of cats arrives in GTA
Wave of cats arrives in GTA

The Ontario SPCA is asking families to consider cat adoption after dozens of felines arrive in the area from Ontario's north. David Zura explains.

16h ago

2:26
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations

Subway service on the western portion of Line 2 continues to be impacted after a track fire earlier this week. Shauna Hunt reports shuttle busses are running, and service could be impacted through the weekend.
2:24
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food

1 in 5 Canadians polled, say they've gotten ill from eating food they believe was unsafe. The same study also finds over half of Canadians are willing to eat food near, or past the best before date.

2:30
Canadian adults falling behind on vaccinations
Canadian adults falling behind on vaccinations

Canada has failed to meet all vaccination coverage goals for adults as per the 2023 national survey. During World Immunization Week, Dilshad Burman speaks to a family doctor about which vaccines adults are advised to take and why.

3:15
Education minister reveals new funding transparency tool for parents
Education minister reveals new funding transparency tool for parents

The Ford government is launching a new transparency tool it says will shine a light on how school boards are spending government dollars. Union leaders say this will do nothing to address chronic underfunding of the education system.
More Videos