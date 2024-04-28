Florida sheriff says deputies killed a gunman `graveyard dead’ in shootout that wounded 2 officers

By The Associated Press

Posted April 28, 2024 4:53 pm.

Last Updated April 28, 2024 4:56 pm.

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida sheriff’s deputies were seriously wounded and the man who shot them was killed when a gunfight erupted at a public park, according to the sheriff.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd praised his deputies as heroes, saying they were shot while trying to pull an uncooperative man from his car after he refused commands to get out on his own. They spotted the vehicle early Saturday in a county park after it had closed for the night.

“They killed him graveyard dead,” Judd told reporters Saturday, saying preliminary information from investigators indicated the slain man shot first.

“He asked for a gunfight, we gave him a gunfight,” the sheriff said. “And he’ll never be in another gunfight again, because he’s dead.”

Lt. Chad Anderson was hospitalized in critical but stable condition after a bullet passed through his arm and entered his chest, Judd said. Deputy Craig Smith was in stable condition in intensive care after being shot four times in the right arm, according to the sheriff.

Both deputies responded to a colleague’s call for backup after the man in the car refused to cooperate when the colleague tried to question him, Judd said. The sheriff’s office had ordered extra patrols in the area because there had been a series of thefts from cars.

Before the shooting began, a total of four deputies and two trainees were trying to get the man to exit his vehicle. Judd said Anderson and Smith were at the car’s door trying to pull the man out when the man pulled a gun and opened fire, the sheriff said. The deputies fired back.

The sheriff did not immediately release the name of the man killed in the shootout.

Brian Haas, the state attorney whose judicial circuit includes Polk County, said his office is investigating.

“We want to move as quickly as we can, but being thorough is the most important thing,” Haas told reporters.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools
Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools

The Ford government is limiting cell phone use in schools and banning vaping starting in the 2024-25 school year. Education minister Stephen Lecce announced the new measures at a morning news conference...

15m ago

Matthews sidelined by 'lingering illness' as desperate Maple Leafs look to stay alive
Matthews sidelined by 'lingering illness' as desperate Maple Leafs look to stay alive

Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews has been sidelined by a "lingering illness" as Toronto stares down playoff elimination. Head coach Sheldon Keefe provided an update on the star sniper's status Sunday...

1h ago

‘We need more tents’: Protesters hunker down at McGill encampment in solidarity with Gaza
‘We need more tents’: Protesters hunker down at McGill encampment in solidarity with Gaza

Montreal students at the McGill encampment in solidarity with Gaza gave every indication they don’t intend for their stay on the university grounds to be short lived. “Make plans to spend the day...

2h ago

79-year-old man dies after possible medical episode causes collision in Whitby: police
79-year-old man dies after possible medical episode causes collision in Whitby: police

Durham police say a medical episode is believed to be the cause of a collision in Whitby that resulted in the death of a 79-year-old man on Friday. At approximately 12:40 p.m., police responded to a...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools
Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools

The Ford government is limiting cell phone use in schools and banning vaping starting in the 2024-25 school year. Education minister Stephen Lecce announced the new measures at a morning news conference...

15m ago

Matthews sidelined by 'lingering illness' as desperate Maple Leafs look to stay alive
Matthews sidelined by 'lingering illness' as desperate Maple Leafs look to stay alive

Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews has been sidelined by a "lingering illness" as Toronto stares down playoff elimination. Head coach Sheldon Keefe provided an update on the star sniper's status Sunday...

1h ago

‘We need more tents’: Protesters hunker down at McGill encampment in solidarity with Gaza
‘We need more tents’: Protesters hunker down at McGill encampment in solidarity with Gaza

Montreal students at the McGill encampment in solidarity with Gaza gave every indication they don’t intend for their stay on the university grounds to be short lived. “Make plans to spend the day...

2h ago

79-year-old man dies after possible medical episode causes collision in Whitby: police
79-year-old man dies after possible medical episode causes collision in Whitby: police

Durham police say a medical episode is believed to be the cause of a collision in Whitby that resulted in the death of a 79-year-old man on Friday. At approximately 12:40 p.m., police responded to a...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Wave of cats arrives in GTA
Wave of cats arrives in GTA

The Ontario SPCA is asking families to consider cat adoption after dozens of felines arrive in the area from Ontario's north. David Zura explains.

22h ago

3:00
Stakes high for Ontario Liberals and Tories in Milton byelection
Stakes high for Ontario Liberals and Tories in Milton byelection

A byelection in Milton could help Ontario’s Liberals get back on top or put Doug Ford’s leadership on the line. Caryn Ceolin with why the Milton byelection could offer a glimpse of the next provincial vote.

23h ago

2:26
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations

Subway service on the western portion of Line 2 continues to be impacted after a track fire earlier this week. Shauna Hunt reports shuttle busses are running, and service could be impacted through the weekend.
2:24
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food

1 in 5 Canadians polled, say they've gotten ill from eating food they believe was unsafe. The same study also finds over half of Canadians are willing to eat food near, or past the best before date.

3:15
Education minister reveals new funding transparency tool for parents
Education minister reveals new funding transparency tool for parents

The Ford government is launching a new transparency tool it says will shine a light on how school boards are spending government dollars. Union leaders say this will do nothing to address chronic underfunding of the education system.
More Videos