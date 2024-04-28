Interstate near Arizona-New Mexico line reopens after train derailment as lingering fuel burns off

In this photo provided by David Yellowhorse, a freight train carrying fuel derailed and caught fire, Friday, April 26, 2024, east of Lupton, Ariz., near the New Mexico-Arizona state line. Authorities closed Interstate 40 in both directions in the area, directing trucks and motorists to alternate routes. (David Yellowhorse via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 28, 2024 5:34 pm.

Last Updated April 28, 2024 5:56 pm.

LUPTON, Ariz. (AP) — Interstate 40 was reopened in both directions Sunday as fire crews continued watch over a controlled burn of remaining fuel from a freight train derailment near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, a local fire chief said.

Earlier evacuation orders have now been lifted.

“It’s all under control,” said Fire Chief Lawrence Montoya Jr., of McKinley County, New Mexico. “Our hazmat team is on site, along with our well-trained firefighters.”

Montoya, the incident commander at the scene, said the controlled burns were still consuming remaining fuel on some cars. He said no one was hurt in the Friday derailment of the BNSF Railway train near Lupton, Arizona, which occurred on the New Mexico side of the tracks, or during the subsequent firefighting operation.

For a time, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 were closed around Holbrook, Arizona, and the westbound lanes of the interstate were closed at Grants, New Mexico.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation reported Sunday that motorists should continue to expect heavy smoke in some areas, as well as long delays that could require them to seek other routes or postpone travel to the area.

Montoya said firefighters continued to remove debris from the area and that repair of the tracks was under way.

The cause of the derailment remained under investigation Sunday, said Montoya. He said investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and other federal agencies were at the scene.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

‘We need more tents’: Protesters hunker down at McGill encampment in solidarity with Gaza
‘We need more tents’: Protesters hunker down at McGill encampment in solidarity with Gaza

Montreal students at the McGill encampment in solidarity with Gaza gave every indication they don’t intend for their stay on the university grounds to be short lived. Several students from McGill...

8m ago

Toronto-area man missing, feared drowned on Lake Muskoka
Toronto-area man missing, feared drowned on Lake Muskoka

A Toronto-area man is missing and feared drowned in Gravenhurst. Provincial police and emergency services were called to an address on Muskoka Road 169 near Glen Echo Road just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday...

1h ago

Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools
Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools

The Ford government is limiting cell phone use in schools and banning vaping starting in the 2024-25 school year. Education minister Stephen Lecce announced the new measures at a morning news conference...

1h ago

Matthews sidelined by 'lingering illness' as desperate Maple Leafs look to stay alive
Matthews sidelined by 'lingering illness' as desperate Maple Leafs look to stay alive

Auston Matthews gave everything he had for two periods.  Before departing Saturday's bitterly disappointing 3-1 home loss with an illness as the Boston Bruins pushed the Maple Leafs to the brink...

1h ago

Top Stories

‘We need more tents’: Protesters hunker down at McGill encampment in solidarity with Gaza
‘We need more tents’: Protesters hunker down at McGill encampment in solidarity with Gaza

Montreal students at the McGill encampment in solidarity with Gaza gave every indication they don’t intend for their stay on the university grounds to be short lived. Several students from McGill...

8m ago

Toronto-area man missing, feared drowned on Lake Muskoka
Toronto-area man missing, feared drowned on Lake Muskoka

A Toronto-area man is missing and feared drowned in Gravenhurst. Provincial police and emergency services were called to an address on Muskoka Road 169 near Glen Echo Road just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday...

1h ago

Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools
Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools

The Ford government is limiting cell phone use in schools and banning vaping starting in the 2024-25 school year. Education minister Stephen Lecce announced the new measures at a morning news conference...

1h ago

Matthews sidelined by 'lingering illness' as desperate Maple Leafs look to stay alive
Matthews sidelined by 'lingering illness' as desperate Maple Leafs look to stay alive

Auston Matthews gave everything he had for two periods.  Before departing Saturday's bitterly disappointing 3-1 home loss with an illness as the Boston Bruins pushed the Maple Leafs to the brink...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Wave of cats arrives in GTA
Wave of cats arrives in GTA

The Ontario SPCA is asking families to consider cat adoption after dozens of felines arrive in the area from Ontario's north. David Zura explains.

3:00
Stakes high for Ontario Liberals and Tories in Milton byelection
Stakes high for Ontario Liberals and Tories in Milton byelection

A byelection in Milton could help Ontario’s Liberals get back on top or put Doug Ford’s leadership on the line. Caryn Ceolin with why the Milton byelection could offer a glimpse of the next provincial vote.

2:26
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations

Subway service on the western portion of Line 2 continues to be impacted after a track fire earlier this week. Shauna Hunt reports shuttle busses are running, and service could be impacted through the weekend.
2:24
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food

1 in 5 Canadians polled, say they've gotten ill from eating food they believe was unsafe. The same study also finds over half of Canadians are willing to eat food near, or past the best before date.

3:15
Education minister reveals new funding transparency tool for parents
Education minister reveals new funding transparency tool for parents

The Ford government is launching a new transparency tool it says will shine a light on how school boards are spending government dollars. Union leaders say this will do nothing to address chronic underfunding of the education system.
More Videos