Prince Harry and Meghan to visit Nigeria in May for Invictus Games talks

FILE - Britain's Prince Harry, right, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive to a wheelchair basketball match at the Invictus Games in Duesseldorf, Germany, Sept. 13, 2023. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will visit Nigeria in May 2024 for talks on the Invictus Games, which he founded to aid the rehabilitation of wounded and sick servicemembers and veterans, a Nigerian official said Sunday, April 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

By Chinedu Asadu And Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Posted April 28, 2024 4:07 pm.

Last Updated April 28, 2024 4:57 pm.

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will visit Nigeria in May for talks on the Invictus Games, which he founded to aid the rehabilitation of wounded and sick servicemembers and veterans, a Nigerian official said Sunday.

A statement from Nigerian defense spokesman Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau did not say exactly when the Duke of Sussex will arrive in Africa, a place he has long said is close to his heart. Harry is expected to make the trip after a service at London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral to mark the 10th anniversary of the games.

Among the nations that participated in last year’s games was Nigeria, whose military has been fighting a deadly war against Islamic extremists in the country’s northeast since 2009.

Modeled after the Warrior Games in the United States, the Invictus Games were founded by Harry in 2014 to offer wounded veterans the challenge of competing in sports events similar to the Paralympics.

Harry served in Afghanistan as an Apache helicopter copilot gunner in 2012-2013 and has championed veterans in need of assistance.

His visit to Nigeria will include cultural activities and will “consolidate Nigeria’s stronghold at the games and the possibility of hosting the event in later years,” Gusau said.

In his recent Netflix series about the games, Harry said he didn’t have the support he needed when he returned home from combat in Afghanistan.

Speaking about post-traumatic stress disorder, he said his return from Afghanistan in 2012 triggered emotions that he suppressed after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 12 years old.

The prince, whose troubles with the royal family have been widely chronicled, said the impact of Diana’s death was never discussed.

___

Kirka reported from London.

Chinedu Asadu And Danica Kirka, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools
Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools

The Ford government is limiting cell phone use in schools and banning vaping starting in the 2024-25 school year. Education minister Stephen Lecce announced the new measures at a morning news conference...

16m ago

Matthews sidelined by 'lingering illness' as desperate Maple Leafs look to stay alive
Matthews sidelined by 'lingering illness' as desperate Maple Leafs look to stay alive

Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews has been sidelined by a "lingering illness" as Toronto stares down playoff elimination. Head coach Sheldon Keefe provided an update on the star sniper's status Sunday...

1h ago

‘We need more tents’: Protesters hunker down at McGill encampment in solidarity with Gaza
‘We need more tents’: Protesters hunker down at McGill encampment in solidarity with Gaza

Montreal students at the McGill encampment in solidarity with Gaza gave every indication they don’t intend for their stay on the university grounds to be short lived. Several students from McGill...

updated

0m ago

79-year-old man dies after possible medical episode causes collision in Whitby: police
79-year-old man dies after possible medical episode causes collision in Whitby: police

Durham police say a medical episode is believed to be the cause of a collision in Whitby that resulted in the death of a 79-year-old man on Friday. At approximately 12:40 p.m., police responded to a...

3h ago

