Quebec singer and songwriter Jean-Pierre Ferland dies of natural causes at 89

By Jean-Benoit Legault, The Canadian Press

Posted April 28, 2024 12:40 pm.

Last Updated April 28, 2024 12:42 pm.

MONTREAL — Jean-Pierre Ferland, the singer-songwriter who became a fixture of Quebec’s cultural landscape over a career that spanned more than six decades, died Saturday at the age of 89.

The agency representing Ferland confirmed the singer, who’s signature song “une chance qu’on s’a” is regarded as a classic of Quebec music, died of natural causes after being hospitalized earlier this year.

Born in Montreal on June 24, 1934, Ferland was a prolific artist who produced some 30 albums, including the culturally significant “Jaune,” which sold some 60,000 copies in a year after its release in 1970.

He was named an officer of the Order of Canada and a knight of the National Order of Quebec, and was inducted into Canada’s Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2007.

Ferland held a concert at Montreal’s Bell Centre in 2007 to officially mark his retirement after a more than four-decade-long career, but continued to perform and record up until 2021.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, writing on X, described Ferland as a “giant” of francophone music. 

“He wrote and sang songs that will be a part of Quebec culture forever,” Trudeau wrote. “He will be dearly missed.”

Quebec Premier François Legault described Ferland as a “great builder of Quebec-French song,” adding that he’d listened to “Jaune” on repeat.

Canadian singer Roch Voisine paid tribute to an artist he described as “incomparable.”

“His album ‘Jaune’ changed everything,” Voisine said. “And all the songs that followed. Rest in peace, Mr. Ferland.”

While he originally worked as an accountant, Ferland became a fixture on the province’s cultural scene a few years after he recorded his first songs in 1958. 

He started making a name for himself in both Quebec and internationally in the 1960s before the release of “Jaune” in 1970.

Ferland took his first steps into television and movies in the 1970s, and would become an actor, scriptwriter and host for several productions.

While a 2006 stroke prompted his official retirement, he continued to perform and record, it didn’t ultimately halt his output. Notable performances included at a 2008 concert on Quebec City’s Plains of Abraham to celebrate the city’s 400th anniversary with fellow Quebec stars including Céline Dion and Ginette Reno. He also released a number of new albums, including “Bijoux de famille” in 2009 and the live album “Les Noces d’or de jaune” in 2011. 

“I left this profession, I stopped, I did a farewell show. But it didn’t last long,” he told Radio-Canada in 2021.

“I was ashamed, but I came back, and as quickly as possible. It’s the most beautiful job in the world.”

Ferland is survived by his partner and his two children, as well as four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2024.

Jean-Benoit Legault, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools
Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools

The Ontario government is limiting cell phone use in schools and banning vaping starting in the 2024-25 school year, announced on Sunday. Stephen Lecce, the province's Education Minister, along with...

breaking

31m ago

High stakes for both PCs and Liberals in upcoming Milton byelection
High stakes for both PCs and Liberals in upcoming Milton byelection

We're less than a week away from a pair of provincial byelections that could further set the tone for the next provincial election in two years time. Byelections will be held May 2 in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex,...

18h ago

Suspect arrested after stabbing downtown Toronto
Suspect arrested after stabbing downtown Toronto

One person has been arrested after a stabbing that occurred downtown Toronto early Sunday morning. Police responded to a call just before 1:30 a.m. in the Queen Street West and Bay Street area for reports...

5h ago

Man wanted for 'multiple incidents' of arson in Caledonia neighbourhood
Man wanted for 'multiple incidents' of arson in Caledonia neighbourhood

Police are searching for a man after multiple incidents of arson were reported in the Caledonia neighbourhood. Investigators say between April 16 and 27, someone approached parked vehicles on commercial...

13h ago

Top Stories

Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools
Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools

The Ontario government is limiting cell phone use in schools and banning vaping starting in the 2024-25 school year, announced on Sunday. Stephen Lecce, the province's Education Minister, along with...

breaking

31m ago

High stakes for both PCs and Liberals in upcoming Milton byelection
High stakes for both PCs and Liberals in upcoming Milton byelection

We're less than a week away from a pair of provincial byelections that could further set the tone for the next provincial election in two years time. Byelections will be held May 2 in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex,...

18h ago

Suspect arrested after stabbing downtown Toronto
Suspect arrested after stabbing downtown Toronto

One person has been arrested after a stabbing that occurred downtown Toronto early Sunday morning. Police responded to a call just before 1:30 a.m. in the Queen Street West and Bay Street area for reports...

5h ago

Man wanted for 'multiple incidents' of arson in Caledonia neighbourhood
Man wanted for 'multiple incidents' of arson in Caledonia neighbourhood

Police are searching for a man after multiple incidents of arson were reported in the Caledonia neighbourhood. Investigators say between April 16 and 27, someone approached parked vehicles on commercial...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Wave of cats arrives in GTA
Wave of cats arrives in GTA

The Ontario SPCA is asking families to consider cat adoption after dozens of felines arrive in the area from Ontario's north. David Zura explains.

18h ago

2:26
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations

Subway service on the western portion of Line 2 continues to be impacted after a track fire earlier this week. Shauna Hunt reports shuttle busses are running, and service could be impacted through the weekend.
2:24
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food

1 in 5 Canadians polled, say they've gotten ill from eating food they believe was unsafe. The same study also finds over half of Canadians are willing to eat food near, or past the best before date.

2:30
Canadian adults falling behind on vaccinations
Canadian adults falling behind on vaccinations

Canada has failed to meet all vaccination coverage goals for adults as per the 2023 national survey. During World Immunization Week, Dilshad Burman speaks to a family doctor about which vaccines adults are advised to take and why.

3:15
Education minister reveals new funding transparency tool for parents
Education minister reveals new funding transparency tool for parents

The Ford government is launching a new transparency tool it says will shine a light on how school boards are spending government dollars. Union leaders say this will do nothing to address chronic underfunding of the education system.
More Videos