Sony’s ‘Kraven the Hunter’ release is delayed until December

FILE - Aaron Taylor-Johnson poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film 'Back To Black' on Monday, April 8, 2024 in London. The latest movie to shift spots for the summer movie season is Sony’s comic book film “Kraven the Hunter,” which will now open in December, instead of Labor Day weekend. The film stars Taylor-Johnson as the Spider-Man villain in the J.C. Chandor-directed origin story. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File) Invision

By Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

Posted April 28, 2024 2:09 pm.

Last Updated April 28, 2024 2:12 pm.

The summer movie season may kick off next weekend, but the release calendar is still a work in progress. The latest movie to shift spots is Sony’s comic book film “Kraven the Hunter,” which will now open in December instead of on Labor Day weekend.

The studio announced the move late Friday, leaving Disney and Marvel’s “ Deadpool & Wolverine ” as the only major superhero release of the summer. It’s due out July 26.

“Kraven the Hunter” stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the Spider-Man villain in the J.C. Chandor-directed origin story, which will be rated R. The cast also includes Ariana DeBose, Alessandro Nivola and Russell Crowe. Its one of several Sony Spider-Man spinoffs, including “Venom” and “Madame Web.”

The new theatrical release date is Dec. 13, putting it up against the animated “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.”

The studio had previously scheduled its new “Karate Kid” film — with Ralph Maccio and Jackie Chan — to open on that date, but pushed it back to May 2025. The film is scheduled to follow the sixth and final season of “Cobra Kai,” which was delayed by Hollywood strikes.

Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian predicted previously that this summer’s box office would come up short of 2023’s $4 billion summer. The loss of a major wide release doesn’t help the forecast. Sony did add its Blumhouse horror story “They Listen,” with John Cho, Katherine Waterston, to the Labor Day weekend spot as a replacement for “Kraven the Hunter.”

Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools
Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools

The Ontario government is limiting cell phone use in schools and banning vaping starting in the 2024-25 school year, announced on Sunday. Stephen Lecce, the province's Education Minister, along with...

breaking

2h ago

‘We need more tents’: Protesters hunker down at McGill encampment in solidarity with Gaza
‘We need more tents’: Protesters hunker down at McGill encampment in solidarity with Gaza

Montreal students at the McGill encampment in solidarity with Gaza gave every indication they don’t intend for their stay on the university grounds to be short lived. “Make plans to spend the day...

1h ago

79-year-old man dies after possible medical episode causes collision in Whitby: police
79-year-old man dies after possible medical episode causes collision in Whitby: police

Durham police say a medical episode is believed to be the cause of a collision in Whitby that resulted in the death of a 79-year-old man on Friday. At approximately 12:40 p.m., police responded to a...

48m ago

Suspect arrested after stabbing downtown Toronto
Suspect arrested after stabbing downtown Toronto

One person has been arrested after a stabbing that occurred downtown Toronto early Sunday morning. Police responded to a call just before 1:30 a.m. in the Queen Street West and Bay Street area for reports...

6h ago

Top Stories

Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools
Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools

The Ontario government is limiting cell phone use in schools and banning vaping starting in the 2024-25 school year, announced on Sunday. Stephen Lecce, the province's Education Minister, along with...

breaking

2h ago

‘We need more tents’: Protesters hunker down at McGill encampment in solidarity with Gaza
‘We need more tents’: Protesters hunker down at McGill encampment in solidarity with Gaza

Montreal students at the McGill encampment in solidarity with Gaza gave every indication they don’t intend for their stay on the university grounds to be short lived. “Make plans to spend the day...

1h ago

79-year-old man dies after possible medical episode causes collision in Whitby: police
79-year-old man dies after possible medical episode causes collision in Whitby: police

Durham police say a medical episode is believed to be the cause of a collision in Whitby that resulted in the death of a 79-year-old man on Friday. At approximately 12:40 p.m., police responded to a...

48m ago

Suspect arrested after stabbing downtown Toronto
Suspect arrested after stabbing downtown Toronto

One person has been arrested after a stabbing that occurred downtown Toronto early Sunday morning. Police responded to a call just before 1:30 a.m. in the Queen Street West and Bay Street area for reports...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Wave of cats arrives in GTA
Wave of cats arrives in GTA

The Ontario SPCA is asking families to consider cat adoption after dozens of felines arrive in the area from Ontario's north. David Zura explains.

19h ago

3:00
Stakes high for Ontario Liberals and Tories in Milton byelection
Stakes high for Ontario Liberals and Tories in Milton byelection

A byelection in Milton could help Ontario’s Liberals get back on top or put Doug Ford’s leadership on the line. Caryn Ceolin with why the Milton byelection could offer a glimpse of the next provincial vote.

19h ago

2:26
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations

Subway service on the western portion of Line 2 continues to be impacted after a track fire earlier this week. Shauna Hunt reports shuttle busses are running, and service could be impacted through the weekend.
2:24
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food

1 in 5 Canadians polled, say they've gotten ill from eating food they believe was unsafe. The same study also finds over half of Canadians are willing to eat food near, or past the best before date.

3:15
Education minister reveals new funding transparency tool for parents
Education minister reveals new funding transparency tool for parents

The Ford government is launching a new transparency tool it says will shine a light on how school boards are spending government dollars. Union leaders say this will do nothing to address chronic underfunding of the education system.
More Videos