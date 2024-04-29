3 persons of interest in murder investigation identified: Toronto police

Toronto police say they’ve now identified three persons of interest in the death of a 38-year-old man who fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto last week.

Investigators were called to a building on Dalhousie Street, near Church and Shuter streets, just before midnight on April 24 for “unknown trouble.”

When officers arrived they found a man who had fallen from the balcony and landed on some construction scaffolding. He was taken to a trauma centre, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have since identified the victim as Ryan Williams (pictured below).

Homicide victim Ryan Williams. Toronto Police

Investigators say four people were in Williams’ apartment when an altercation took place.

One of them, Joshua Pilgram, 29, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators were trying to identify the other three people inside the apartment.

On Monday morning, police said in a release that they’ve now been identified, but it’s not clear if police have made contact with them yet.

Williams is Toronto’s 24th homicide of 2024.