3 persons of interest in murder investigation identified: Toronto police

Toronto police investigating a man's death on Dalhousie Street near Church and Shuter streets on April 25, 2024
Toronto police investigating a man's death on Dalhousie Street near Church and Shuter streets on April 25, 2024. (Rylan Vallee/CityNews)

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 29, 2024 12:19 pm.

Toronto police say they’ve now identified three persons of interest in the death of a 38-year-old man who fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto last week.

Investigators were called to a building on Dalhousie Street, near Church and Shuter streets, just before midnight on April 24 for “unknown trouble.”

When officers arrived they found a man who had fallen from the balcony and landed on some construction scaffolding. He was taken to a trauma centre, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have since identified the victim as Ryan Williams (pictured below).

Homicide victim Ryan Williams. Toronto Police

Investigators say four people were in Williams’ apartment when an altercation took place.

One of them, Joshua Pilgram, 29, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators were trying to identify the other three people inside the apartment.

On Monday morning, police said in a release that they’ve now been identified, but it’s not clear if police have made contact with them yet.

Williams is Toronto’s 24th homicide of 2024.

Top Stories

12 arrested in massive credit card fraud scheme, $4M lost: Toronto police
12 arrested in massive credit card fraud scheme, $4M lost: Toronto police

Twelve people have been arrested in a lengthy synthetic-identify fraud investigation involving credit accounts that exceed $4 million in lost funds, Toronto police announced. The results of Project...

2m ago

'Deeply unhappy' grocery shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores in May
'Deeply unhappy' grocery shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores in May

A boycott targeting Loblaw is gaining momentum online, with what could be thousands of shoppers taking their money elsewhere in May. It’s the latest sign of Canadians’ mounting frustration with the...

9h ago

HDSB investigating video of Oakville high school staff member calling student wearing keffiyeh a terrorist
HDSB investigating video of Oakville high school staff member calling student wearing keffiyeh a terrorist

The Halton District School Board (HDSB) has launched an internal investigation into a video circulating online that shows a staff member using what it says is "harmful, discriminatory, anti-Palestinian...

4h ago

Cigarette warnings to be printed on individual smokes in Canada
Cigarette warnings to be printed on individual smokes in Canada

Canada's requirement for warnings to be printed directly on every individual cigarette is officially taking effect.

15m ago

