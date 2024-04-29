Activist who fought for legal rights for Europe’s largest saltwater lagoon wins ‘Green Nobel’

FILE - A man collects dead fish that have appeared by the shore of the Isle of Ciervo off La Manga, part of the Mar Menor lagoon in Murcia, Spain, Aug. 19, 2021. Teresa Vicente, a professor who helped save the lagoon, is one of the winners of the Goldman Environmental Prize, known as the “Green Nobel" and announced on Monday, April 29. (Edu Botella/Europa Press via AP, File)

By Dorany Pineda, The Associated Press

Posted April 29, 2024 3:38 am.

Last Updated April 29, 2024 3:42 am.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Growing up, Teresa Vicente spent long days in Spain’s Mar Menor swimming in transparent waters, cupping seahorses in her hands and partying under the moonlit sky. Out there, she recalled, time stood still.

But over the decades, chronic contamination from mining, development and agricultural runoff turned the once crystal-clear waters of Europe’s largest saltwater lagoon into a graveyard. A mass fish die-off in 2019 prompted the professor of philosophy of law at the University of Murcia to take action.

Over the next several years, Vicente, now 61, led a grassroots campaign to save the region’s ecological jewel from collapse. Her efforts helped lead to a new law passed in 2022, giving the lagoon the legal right to conservation, protection and damage remediation.

Vicente is one of this year’s seven winners of the Goldman Environmental Prize, known as the “Green Nobel,” which honors grassroots activists and leaders from across the globe for achievements in protecting the natural world. The recipients were selected from about 100 nominees.

“(This prize) signifies an international recognition that we are facing a new stage in humanity,” said Vicente in Spanish. It’s a stage where “human beings understand they are part of nature. And this recognition means that it is not a local or national conquest, but rather a European and international one.”

“They call Mar Menor the lagoon of magic,” she added, “and all of us on this journey have seen a lot of magic.”

The other winners are:

— Marcel Gomes, executive secretary for the media nonprofit Repórter Brasil, who organized a campaign that alleged connections between beef from the world’s largest meatpacking corporation, JBS, and illegal deforestation in Brazil and helped pressure retailers around the world to stop selling the meat.

— Indigenous activist Murrawah Maroochy Johnson, who helped stop development of a coal mine in Australia’s Queensland state that would have devasted nearly 20,000 acres (8,000 hectares) of a nature preserve, spewed nearly 1.6 billion tons of planet-warming carbon dioxide into the atmosphere over its lifetime, and endangered the rights and culture of Indigenous peoples.

— Alok Shukla, who led a community movement that saved nearly half a million acres (200,000 hectares) of forests from 21 proposed coal mines in Chhattisgarh, a state in central India.

Andrea Vidaurre, who helped convince the state of California’s air quality agency to establish two transportation regulations that limit emissions from trains and trucks. The rules include the nation’s first emissions limit for trains.

— Nonhle Mbuthuma and Sinegugu Zukulu, Indigenous activists who prevented seismic testing for coal and gas in a coastal area off South Africa’s Eastern Cape.

Michael Sutton, executive director of the Goldman Environmental Foundation, called the winners “an incredible group of individuals laboring, sometimes in obscurity, against overwhelming odds to prevail against governments, against industry.”

Vicente was born and raised in Spain’s southeastern city of Murcia, home to the Mar Menor. When she learned about the 2019 fish die-off, she was at the University of Reading in England studying how other countries had successfully bestowed legal rights upon natural resources to protect them.

To save the lagoon, Vicente in 2020 helped write the first draft of a bill granting legal protection to the Mar Menor and submitted it to Spain’s Parliament, which allows citizens to propose laws directly. But the process required her to gather 500,000 signatures during COVID-19 lockdowns.

By November 2021, with help from thousands of volunteers across Spain, Vicente had amassed nearly 640,000 signatures — and the law was passed in 2022.

She never doubted she would succeed. “People had understood that they were part of that ecosystem and were excited about the idea of ​​being able to defend their rights,” she said. “When people forget their political differences, their religious differences or their economic differences, and give themselves over to a new idea of ​​justice, that is a sure success.”

The Goldman Environmental Prize was founded in 1989 by philanthropists Richard and Rhoda H. Goldman to recognize common people working in their communities to protect and improve their environment.

___

AP video journalist Haven Daley contributed to this report from San Francisco.

___

The Associated Press receives support from the Walton Family Foundation for coverage of water and environmental policy. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s environmental coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

Dorany Pineda, The Associated Press





Top Stories

Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools
Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools

The Ford government is limiting cell phone use in schools and banning vaping starting in the 2024-25 school year. Education minister Stephen Lecce announced the new measures at a morning news conference...

8h ago

Tentative deal reached in almost two-week old Gate Gourmet strike
Tentative deal reached in almost two-week old Gate Gourmet strike

A tentative deal has been reached with striking Gate Gourmet workers, bringing an end to the almost two-week walkout. Details of the agreement have not been released but the bargaining committee is...

4h ago

Subway service between Kipling and Islington stations resumes after last week's fire
Subway service between Kipling and Islington stations resumes after last week's fire

There will be full subway service for the Monday morning commute along the west end of Line 2. The TTC says service between Kipling and Islington stations was restored Sunday night, three days after...

4h ago

Toronto-area man missing, feared drowned on Lake Muskoka
Toronto-area man missing, feared drowned on Lake Muskoka

A Toronto-area man is missing and feared drowned in Gravenhurst. Provincial police and emergency services were called to an address on Muskoka Road 169 near Glen Echo Road just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday...

10h ago

